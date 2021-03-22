LegalReader.com  ·  Legal News, Analysis, & Commentary
Business

This Week in Rideshare: Data, Riders, and Vaccines

— March 22, 2021
Little Known Federal Program Handles Vaccine Injury Payouts
Photo by Hyttalo Souza on Unsplash

Uber tells all, riders are up and drivers get vaccines. LegalRideshare breaks it down.

Up! The word is up! Teaming up for safety, rider numbers up, and partnering up for vaccines. It’s all here in This Week in Rideshare!

MONDAY 3/15/21

Uber and Lyft join forces to tell all. Smart Cities Dive explains:

TUESDAY 3/16/21

WEDNESDAY 3/17/21

After Uber lost its battle in the UK, they appear to be waving a white flag. BBC reported:

THURSDAY 3/18/21

Looks like Lyft has some good news: rider volume is up! Quartz explains:

FRIDAY 3/19/21

For drivers looking to get the vaccine, it’s gotten a little easier. Chicago Sun Times explains:

LegalReader thanks our friends at LegalRideshare for permission to share this article. The original is found here.

Join the conversation!

Trending