This Week In Rideshare: Delivery, Funds, and Violence

Happy 2024, everyone! A new year dawns as delivery drops off, violence continues, and fees on tips settle in. It’s all here in This Week in Rideshare.

DELIVERY’S GOLDEN AGE IS OVER

Has delivery’s golden age gone rusty? Some workers think so. Business Insider reported:

In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Juan started delivering groceries through Instacart and takeout orders via Uber Eats in Southern California. The money was good enough that he didn’t need any other job. Three years later, Juan is still a full-time gig delivery worker. But he’s running out of options to stay that way. Most of those conversations included a common theme: Working as a delivery driver got a lot harder over the past year. Lots of workers tell me that they got into delivering early in the pandemic when lots of people were willing to pay extra to have groceries, takeout, and other things brought to their door. But now, things are harder. Just finding orders to deliver can be a challenge. Some services, like Instacart, have also cut base pay for delivering orders. Less than 10% of gig workers make over $2,000 a month, according to research from PayQuicker, a payments company with clients in the gig-work space.

NY WORKERS’ COMP FUND CAN CHARGE FEES ON TIPS