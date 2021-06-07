LegalReader.com  ·  Legal News, Analysis, & Commentary
This Week in Rideshare: Delivery, Robots and Violence

— June 7, 2021
Image by Erik McLean, via Unsplash.com.
DoorDash darts for 60, Instacart wants bots and drivers speak out. LegalRideshare breaks it down.

Robot shoppers. Unhappy shareholders. And, a call to help prevent violence. It’s all here in this edition of This Week in Rideshare.

MONDAY 5/31/21

DoorDash’s newest goal: Gone in 60 minutes. Wall Street Journal  preetika rana explains:

TUESDAY 6/1/21

Instacart has a plan: Robots. The Verge explains

WEDNESDAY 6/2/21

Lyft’s newest e-bike goes the extra mile. Travel and Leisure explains:

THURSDAY 6/3/21

After another driver was killed on the job, the community is demanding change. Fox 32 reported:

FRIDAY 6/4/21

Grubhub is facing not 1, but 14 lawsuits. @BusinessInsider reported:

LegalReader thanks our friends at LegalRideshare for permission to share this content. The original is found here.

