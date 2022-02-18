This Week in Rideshare: Eats, Columbus, and Ratings

Uber launches a new service, we weigh in on recent carjackings, and riders see their ratings. LegalRideshare breaks it down.

Uber’s new services menu, the sad state of driver safety, and “Where did that come from?” It’s all here in This Week in Rideshare. Read on!

MONDAY 2/14/22

Uber Eats is launching new services. Yahoo! explains:

The first of the offerings allows restaurants paying a 2.9 per cent commission to accept orders directly from their websites or social media accounts and have them fulfilled with delivery people on the Uber Eats platform. The second offering lets diners browse, order, and pay for food on Uber Eats that they will eat at the restaurant, which is charged a three per cent commission. The final offering introduces a pricing structure for deliveries, which carry commissions starting at 20 per cent.

TUESDAY 2/15/22

In light of the recent carjackings in Ohio, LegalRideshare co-founder and attorney Bryant Greening weighed in on how to improve driver safety. Dispatch explains:

For too many gig workers, including those making deliveries for services like DoorDash and Instacart, this unnecessary vulnerability has led to driver-involved assaults and carjackings, many deadly. If companies truly care about those who enable them to make billions of dollars every year, then they should update their policies to improve safety, starting with the following: • Provide gig worker drivers with dashboard cameras to both deter crime and capture valuable evidence should a crime occur; • Include an in-app safety alert system for drivers and customers; • Require drivers and customers to go through steps that confirm their identity

WEDNESDAY 2/16/22

Riders can now see their ratings breakdown. Mashable explains:

After each ride you take on the ride-sharing app the driver rates you out of five stars. As a rider, you’ve always been able to see your cumulative rating (mine is 4.86 stars). But starting Wednesday you can see how many five-star trips you’ve received, or if you’ve ever earned a lowly one-star. This is the first time Uber is providing some visibility on your rider score, even if you don’t get to see which ride is connected with each rating. Individual rides remain anonymous as they always have, and for some rides your driver might’ve skipped doling out stars altogether.

THURSDAY 2/17/22

Uber recently released a report showing the best and worst riders in the country. Axios reported:

A new report on Uber ratings released by the company shows that Chicago riders have the 10th-worst ratings among U.S. cities.

FRIDAY 2/18/22

Some food deliveries in Chicago were being cooked in a suburban apartment. WGNTV reported:

Kurt informed his customers and the Cook County Department of Public Health. The kitchen was ordered to close. In Kurt’s case, he picked up the meals from an apartment complex in unincorporated Cook County, near Des Plaines. The seller called itself “Blackbird” online, though it was not affiliated with the Michelin-starred restaurant with the same name, led by Chef Paul Kahan. (That eatery is now closed.)

LegalReader thanks our friends at LegalRideshare for permission to republish this piece. The original is found here.