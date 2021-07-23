LegalReader.com  ·  Legal News, Analysis, & Commentary
This Week in Rideshare: Groceries, Carjackings and Robots

— July 23, 2021
Image by Dan Gold, via Unsplash.com.
Uber expands delivery, carjackings plague rideshare, and Lyft deploys AVs. LegalRideshare breaks it down.

Money for college, AIs on the road, and, sadly, more avoidable (fake names for passengers and no passenger photos are fine?!) carjackings… it’s all here in This Week in Rideshare.

MONDAY 7/19/21

As gig workers stay lukewarm on returning, gig companies are getting creative. Yahoo! Finance explains:

TUESDAY 7/20/21

Uber’s grocery service is expanding. CNET reported:

WEDNESDAY 7/21/21

In a demand for better working conditions, rideshare drivers went on strike Wednesday. The Guardian reported:

THURSDAY 7/22/21

Image by Daniel Monteiro, via Unsplash.com.
Carjackings continue to cause serious problems for the rideshare community. The Markup reported:

FRIDAY 7/23/21

Lyft is eyeing more AVs in the future. KCBY reported:

LegalReader thanks our friends at LegalRideshare for the permission to share this piece. The original is found here.

