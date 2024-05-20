This Week In Rideshare: Immigrants, Lawsuits, and Wridz

Drivers feel trapped, Uber is on trial, and a new rideshare service comes to Minneapolis. LegalRideshare breaks it down.

Uber still facing challenges in the “employee vs. contractor” fight, and there’s a new kid on the block in Minneapolis. It’s all here in This Week in Rideshare.

GIG WORK IS THE NEW ELLIS ISLAND

Immigrants looking for work in the US have found themselves stuck driving for Uber. Business Insider reported:

Adjusting to life in the US after his move from Venezuela five years ago was “extremely difficult,” Rodolfo told Business Insider in Spanish. He saw driving for Uber and Lyft as virtually his only option, given he lacked the necessary immigration paperwork and English-language proficiency for higher-paying jobs. Life has gotten easier since taking up driving, he said. And his job is fulfilling because many of his drives get people to doctors’ appointments, assist older Americans on their errands, and allow him to connect with dozens of people a day. However, he feels the need to “repeat, repeat, repeat” his daily schedule. Some weeks, he’s working 50 to 60 hours but only makes $800 to $900 before gas and expenses. He’s not alone. He said he’s seen many immigrants become drivers — and the increased competition is hurting his paycheck. It’s been harder for him to get higher-paying rides, and he feels forced to accept most rides, including ones for $4 or $5 where he doesn’t quite break even.

UBER FACES MASSACHUSETTS LAWSUIT