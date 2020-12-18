This Week in Rideshare: Insurance, DisplayRide and Vaccines

A Lyft driver faces a harsh reality, drivers get new tech, and vaccines roll out. LegalRideshare breaks it down.

Whether it’s insurance wisdom, expensive decisions, or vaccines to protect against COVID-19, we’ve got it all in This Week in Rideshare.

MONDAY 12/14/20

What started as a fender-bender turned into a financial mess for one Lyft driver. CBS Chicago interviewed Attorney & Co-founder of LegalRideshare Bryant Greening:

Greening, of the Chicago-based firm Legal Rideshare, said insurance is the most common topic in his cases. He said some policies only cover certain phases of the job — such as when you are looking for a passenger versus when you are actively driving them. “To adequately protect yourself, you need to go into your insurance company and say: ‘I want full coverage for rideshare work. I want to make sure that I am covered if I cause damage to somebody else’s person or property,’” Greening said.

TUESDAY 12/15/20

After Uber refused to turn over data on sexual assaults, the court slapped the company with a $59 million fine. Business Insider explains:

On Monday, an administrative law judge ruled that Uber must pay the fine within 30 days and turn over the data or CPUC can revoke Uber’s license to operate within California. Uber “refused, without any legitimate legal or factual grounds, to comply” with multiple previous administrative rulings ordering it to turn over the data, Monday’s ruling said.

WEDNESDAY 12/16/20

As the vaccine slowly rolls out, gig companies are trying to get their drivers first in line. CNET explains:

In early December, Uber’s head of federal affairs, Danielle Burr, sent a request to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The ask was straightforward: Give drivers early access to the COVID-19 vaccine. “Rideshare drivers continue to provide critical transportation services for essential workers such as hospital workers, caregivers and first responders,” the letter reads. “Delivery people provide the meals, groceries and goods needed as people stay home to slow the spread or shelter in place when sick.”

THURSDAY 12/17/20

DisplayRide, in partnership with LegalRideshare, has launched new tech to make rides and drivers safer. MarketWatch explains:

DisplayRide’s Rideshare Monitoring Platform, through its Incident Reporting System feature, will be able to send video documentation, accident data, and other pertinent details directly to LegalRideshare’s attorneys. The evidence collected at the time & scene of the incident/crash, will allow LegalRideshare to provide free and detailed legal consultations quickly to DisplayRide driver-customers, ensuring they can take the necessary steps to protect their interests. If warranted, the law firm will offer legal representation to the driver on a contingency basis.

FRIDAY 12/18/20

Getting vaccinated? You may also be up for a free ride. Chicago Sun Times reported:

Uber says it will offer 10 million free or discounted rides to people looking to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. The rides include transportation to and from their destination for both the first and second doses. A date for when the offer will begin rolling out hasn’t been set, according to Uber.

As always, LegalReader thanks our friends at LegalRideshare for permission to republish this piece. The original is found here.