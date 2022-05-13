LegalReader.com  ·  Legal News, Analysis, & Commentary
News & Politics

This Week in Rideshare: Scooters, Australia, and Robots

— May 13, 2022
White robot with human features; image by Alex Knight, via Unsplash.com.
White robot with human features; image by Alex Knight, via Unsplash.com.

Scooters return to Chicago, drivers can turn down rides, and delivery robots are here. LegalRideshare breaks it down.

The need for better services, the problem of tightening budgets, and robotic pizza… it’s all here in This Week in Rideshare!

MONDAY 5/9/22

TUESDAY 5/10/22

WEDNESDAY 5/11/22

Woman riding electric scooter; image by Steve Jurvetson, via Flickr, CC BY 2.0, no changes.
Woman riding electric scooter; image by Steve Jurvetson, via Flickr, CC BY 2.0, no changes.

THURSDAY 5/12/22

FRIDAY 5/13/22

LegalReader thanks our friends at LegalRideshare for permission to share this news. The original is found here.

Join the conversation!

Trending