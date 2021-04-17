This Week in Rideshare: Weed, Transit, and Maintenance

Uber considers cannabis, public transit pays, and Lyft drivers get fixed. LegalRideshare breaks it down.

Lyft fixes everyone from patients to cars, public transit gets some private help from Uber, and if the Feds say yes to weed, Uber’s going green. It’s all here in This Week in Rideshare.

MONDAY 4/12/21

Looks like Uber is taking the high road on weed delivery. CNBC explains:

Uber could start delivering cannabis once federal regulation allows the company to do so, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told CNBC on Monday. “When the road is clear for cannabis, when federal laws come into play, we’re absolutely going to take a look at it,” Khosrowshahi said in a “TechCheck” interview.

TUESDAY 4/13/21

After driver numbers sank, some think its time Uber makes a sharp turn. Wall Street Journal explains.

That suggests consumer demand is fragile, even as it comes back — not a good sign as riders have reportedly been frustrated with lengthy wait times for rides. Ride-hailing companies may want to further rethink their priorities, including their cherished profitability timelines, lest they risk losing both sides of their business just as they are getting back into the driver’s seat.

WEDNESDAY 4/14/21

Uber has a new sales strategy: sell its tech. The Verge reported:

Denver’s Regional Transportation District will start using Uber’s management software this week to manage its fleet of wheelchair-accessible vehicles, while Cecil Transit and Porterville Transit will follow in the weeks to come. For a subscription fee, these transit agencies will be able to use Uber’s “matching and marketplace technology to facilitate on-demand community rides using their own transit fleet,” the company says.

THURSDAY 4/15/21

Your visit to the doctor maybe getting…a Lyft. The Verge explains:

The program, called Lyft Pass for Healthcare, lets health care organizations or social services agencies create a budget and set approved pickup and drop-off locations. They can share the pass with patients, who can apply it to their ride.

FRIDAY 4/16/21

Lyft is offering a new service for its drivers: maintenance. Si Live explains:

Customers visiting a Driver Center can receive routine maintenance, as well as collision repairs, like body work and new paint, and repairs for more complicated issues, like ignitions, sensors and fuel systems. All services can be conveniently booked through the Lyft mobile app, with most repairs being completed in under an hour’s time, according to the company.

LegalReader thanks our friends at LegalRideshare for permission to share this piece. The original is found here.