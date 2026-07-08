TidalHealth Faces Second Federal Discrimination Lawsuit

Second federal lawsuit accuses TidalHealth of pregnancy discrimination and workplace retaliation.

TidalHealth, the largest healthcare system on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, is facing another federal lawsuit that accuses the organization of workplace discrimination. The newest case comes only weeks after a separate lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, adding to the legal challenges involving the hospital network and its treatment of employees. The most recent lawsuit was filed by former employee Malayjah Campbell in U.S. District Court. Campbell claims TidalHealth discriminated against her because she was pregnant and later terminated her in retaliation. The case was originally filed on December 30, 2025, and has since been expanded with additional allegations involving records produced during the legal process.

Campbell said the case goes beyond her own personal experience and raises broader concerns about how female employees and workers with legal protections are treated within the healthcare system. She believes the two federal lawsuits now pending against TidalHealth deserve public attention because of the similar issues they present.

The first or the two lawsuits was filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on behalf of former employee Carol Jones. According to that complaint, Jones lost her job after a wheelchair lift incident in 2023 while working as a van driver at TidalHealth McCready Pavilion in Crisfield. The EEOC claims a male employee involved in a similar event was not disciplined or terminated, leading to allegations of gender discrimination. TidalHealth has denied those claims.

Campbell’s lawsuit centers on her time working as a nursing assistant in the general medicine department after being hired in February 2024. Court documents state that she informed the hospital about her pregnancy during the hiring process. The lawsuit also says the organization was aware of her pregnancy through medical screening records and scheduling decisions made after she started work.

According to the complaint, Campbell experienced pregnancy-related limitations, including fatigue, slower movement, and the need for more frequent restroom breaks. She claims those normal pregnancy-related conditions were treated as attendance or disciplinary problems instead of being accommodated under federal law. The lawsuit also states that Campbell requested leave related to her pregnancy that was not covered by the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA). She alleges the request was denied and that she was told she would need to resign and apply for her position again once she was able to return to work.

Campbell was terminated on July 17, 2024. The hospital cited repeated attendance problems and tardiness as the reason for ending her employment. Campbell disputes that explanation and argues that non-pregnant employees with attendance records similar to or worse than hers were treated more favorably. Another part of the lawsuit claims TidalHealth did not follow its own disciplinary process before firing her. Campbell alleges the hospital skipped parts of its progressive discipline policy by moving directly from a verbal warning to a final written warning before terminating her employment.

The lawsuit has also grown to include accusations involving documents exchanged during the legal process. Campbell alleges that some records produced by TidalHealth were altered or pieced together in a way that created a false account of events and concealed evidence connected to her discrimination and retaliation claims. TidalHealth has not publicly responded to those specific accusations.

In its court filings, TidalHealth denies the allegations and maintains that all employment decisions involving Campbell were based on legitimate business reasons rather than discrimination or retaliation. The hospital system argues that its actions were connected to repeated violations of its attendance policy and has asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit. Campbell is seeking $45,000 in lost wages, $300,000 in compensatory damages, and payment of court costs if she prevails.

Sources:

Second federal lawsuit alleges workplace discrimination at TidalHealth

EEOC Sues Eastern Shore Healthcare Provider for Sex Discrimination