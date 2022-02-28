Tips for Dealing with Delayed or Denied Home Insurance Claims

If the company fails in its duty to investigate your claim properly and respond in a timely manner, your lawyer will remind them that they are required by state regulations to act promptly.

If you have a mortgage in the state of Utah, your lender probably requested that you get home insurance. Many residents go on to buy additional coverage, all in the hope that they will get the money they’ll need to rebuild their homes and their lives no matter what happens. However, when disaster strikes many people discover that their insurer won’t hold to their end of the bargain and their legitimate claim is unreasonably delayed or denied. This may spell financial ruin for your family and the best way to avoid that is to get legal representation. If you have problems with your insurer, get in touch with a skilled Utah homeowners insurance claim denial lawyer right away.

How much will an insurance claims lawyer cost me?

You shouldn’t worry about that. First off, any reputable home insurance claims lawyer in Salt Lake City will offer you an initial free consultation. During this consultation, they will have a look at your insurance policy to make sure the peril that damaged your property is covered. A competent lawyer won’t take your case unless they are convinced they can win it for you.

As to the costs, insurance claims lawyers work on a contingency fee basis. They won’t get paid until they win the case. If, for some reason, they don’t, you don’t own them anything.

How can a lawyer help me with a denied claim?

First of all, a seasoned insurance claims lawyer will examine all the documents you have submitted so far and will study the report made by the adjuster sent by the insurance company. If they find the report suspicious, they will recommend bringing in an independent adjuster to get a second opinion. In some cases, it is possible to file a lawsuit against the adjuster working for the insurance company if their findings are outrageous and are based on misinterpretations of established facts.

If the company fails in its duty to investigate your claim properly and respond in a timely manner, your lawyer will remind them that they are required by state regulations to act promptly. Unreasonable delays in processing your claim or making payments can be considered bad faith and such practices are punishable by law.

How can I fight a denial decision?

If your home insurance claim is denied or the settlement offer they make is well-below what you deserve, your lawyer will help you file an internal appeal with the insurance company. For that, you will need to wait until you receive the letter of motivation explaining on what grounds your claim is denied. You’ll need a skilled lawyer to study that letter as the wording is usually very confusing. If they invoke lack of coverage, for instance, your lawyer will reexamine the terms and conditions in your policy, including the exclusion causes, to see if it’s a valid reason.

If it is not, your lawyer will make that clear in the appeal they will prepare for you. Also, you can provide more documents at this stage, if your lawyer finds it necessary.

When confronted with a knowledgeable lawyer, the insurer might reconsider its initial decision and grant you the damages you are entitled to. This will seem preferable to them, if they know they’re in the wrong and your lawyer is determined to sue them.