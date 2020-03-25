Tips and Tricks for Secure Mobile Payments

There is no sure shot way to protect yourself online completely; these steps can keep you safer.

With more than 2.7 billion mobile users around the world, smartphones have become a crucial part of our everyday life.

From booking tickets online to ordering food, you need a smartphone with a reliable internet connection. Just a few taps can do a variety of mundane tasks that used to take a lot of time and effort in the past.

However, one of the major tasks that a smartphone needs to perform is making online payments. Online payments can be precarious sometimes; after all, your complete bank details are at stake.

While mobile companies and app developers do try to make online payments as secure as possible, as a user, you also need to take a few precautionary steps.

In this article, I will be sharing some tips and tricks that will help you to make secure mobile payments. But first, let’s learn how a mobile payment is done.

How Is a Mobile Payment Made?

Simply, you can hold your phone near to the point of sale terminal which will read your payment details that are stored on your mobile and carry out the transaction.

Though a lot of people worry about the safety of mobile payments, it’s safer because you don’t need to carry a card with you every time.

So, there are zero chances of losing the card. Also, it’s difficult for the hacker to get your credit card details because the credit card companies never send your real information in transactions. Instead, they send the details of your credit card in a coded version to authorize the payment.

Tips And Tricks for Securely Paying Through Mobile Phones

Get a Trusted App from an Official App Store

It is essential to download apps from a trustworthy app store. There are chances that many apps downloaded from the internet are just there for stealing your information.

Keep Your Phone Password Protected

Always keep your phone protected with either a pin or pattern.

When you are using the password, check for people shoulder-surfing you; that is, someone looking over your shoulder to see you input your password.

By keeping your phone password protected, no one can access your payment app when the screen is locked. Avoid keeping simpler passwords as simpler passwords can be guessed easily.

Sign Up for Transaction Alerts with Your Bank

Most banks provide the facility of SMS or email alerts on their mobile banking apps so that you can easily keep a note of the transactions being made with the card.

Every time your card is used for payment, the bank immediately sends you an SMS or email regarding your transaction.

In case the transaction is not made by you, you can quickly inform the bank.

Remotely Lock Your Phone

In case you have lost your phone, you can quickly locate or lock your Android phone from the Android device manager.

You can also erase all your phone’s data, including payment details. But this can be done when the device is linked to google account and is switched on.

Avoid Sending Crucial Information Through Public Wi-Fi

Everyone enjoys public Wi-fi when it comes to surfing the internet, but it might not be right while sending sensitive information.

Any information sent through public Wi-fi is accessible to anyone who uses it. And, one who has an idea about this can intercept your payment information when you use it for a transaction.

It is much safer to use your home Wi-fi for making a purchase or sending important information.

Use a Trusted, Safe Payment Platform

If you decide to add your personal payment information, it is advised to use the software that came with your phone.

In case, you are not going to use these, use a trusted platform like Google wallet.

These platforms do not store your real credit or debit card details.

Use a Credit Card

It is safer to use a credit card rather than a debit card for making mobile payments. Credit card companies have better fraud protection than the latter.

Many credit cards have a zero fraud liability policy that eliminates the chances for any fraudulent activities made to your account. However, it’s not the case with debit cards.

Examine Your Credit Card Account

Keep a check on your credit card transactions, even if you have used all safety precautions and your phone is in your possession.

Regularly checking your account will allow you to detect any suspicious activities instantly. You can easily report charges to your credit card provider.

In such a case, a new card and a unique account number will be issued to you.

Avoid Shopping Through Links

Never visit shopping websites by clicking on the link that you receive through WhatsApp or text messages, including emails. It is advised to verify the sender before clicking on such links.

Read the Permissions on Installing Apps

On installing an app, it generally asks for permission to complete the installation.

It is always recommended to read the permissions before clicking on I Accept. It will help in case the app is not genuine.

Conclusion

Mobile payments have made it easier for people, but the number of mobile fraud grows as well.

By following the above steps, it gets a bit harder for your personal information to get into the outer world.

However, there is no sure shot way to protect yourself online completely; these above steps can keep you safer.