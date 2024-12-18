Tony Buzbee Sues Jay-Z’s Roc Nation

Buzbee’s lawsuit, which was announced with an Instagram post on Wednesday, alleges that the defendants posed as employees of the state of Texas, “flashed fake badges,” and offered one of Buzbee’s clients up to $10,000 to file claims against he Buzbee Law Firm.

Celebrity lawyer Tony Buzbee has filed a lawsuit against Roc Nation, the entertainment company owned and operated by rap Jay-Z.

According to USA Today, the lawsuit names defendants including Roc Nation, attorney Marcy Croft, and the law firm of Quinn Emmanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. All three are accused of violating Texas state law by offering a former client money in exchange for filing claims against Buzbee’s firm.

The complaint, notes USA Today, was filed earlier this week in a Harris County, Texas, court.

Several of the defendants have since protested the filing, with Croft calling the lawsuit “fantastical.”

“Tony Buzbee has now conjured up fantastical allegations against me and my firm—well-known corruption fighters—in a desperate attempt to distract from his mounting legal woes,” Croft said in a statement. “We look forward to addressing these false allegations and having them dismissed.”

Roc Nation issued a similar statement, calling the lawsuit “baloney.”

“Tony Buzbee’s baloney lawsuit against Roc Nation is nothing but another sham,” Roc Nation said. “It’s a pathetic attempt to distract and deflect attention. This sideshow won’t change the ultimate outcome and true justice will be served soon.”

Buzbee’s lawsuit, which was announced with an Instagram post on Wednesday, alleges that the defendants posed as employees of the state of Texas, “flashed fake badges,” and offered one of Buzbee’s clients up to $10,000 to file claims against he Buzbee Law Firm.

The funding for the purported conspiracy was allegedly provided by Roc Nation.

Buzbee has since offered the transcript of an alleged call between the defendants and Buzbee’s former client as evidence.

“This illegal conduct has happened more than two dozen times to date and has resulted in two utterly frivolous cases against the firm,” Buzbee wrote on Instagram.

Buzbee, notes USA Today, was sued in November by a “high-profile” celebrity.

The celebrity accused Buzbee of “shamelessly attempting to extort exorbitant sums from him.”

The celebrity was later identified as Jay-Z.

“This conduct was specifically targeted at our firm so we could not pursue cases related to the Diddy litigation,” Buzbee wrote. “LET ME BE CLEAR: we will not be bullied or intimidated.”

“The Defendants overstepped, got sloppy, and stupidly got caught in their illegal scheme on tape,” he said.

Quinn Emmanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, a co-defendant in the lawsuit and Jay-Z’s counsel in claims against Buzbee, called the lawsuit as a “frivolous” attempt to “distract from [Buzbee’s] other frivolous lawsuits.”

“We have no idea what he is talking about,” said the firm.

