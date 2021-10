One of the best ways to avoid an 18-wheeler accident is to use clear signals so the truck driver can anticipate your actions.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) reports that 5,096 large trucks and buses were involved in fatal crashes for the most recent year data is available. Check out this infographic for the top ten tips on avoiding truck accidents.

