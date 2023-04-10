Top 10 Web Development Companies in India 2023

In the digital era, businesses are more inclined to invest in web development companies to develop customized websites to catch the attention of their potential customers.

In this technology-driven world, every business must have a solid online presence to reach a broader range of customers. In addition, online exposure helps businesses to boost their business growth by maximizing profit and ROI. So, whether you run a startup or a multinational corporation, you must hire experts from web development Companies.

But, with numerous options available in the market, it becomes challenging for businesses to pick the best one. Hence, we have given a list of the top 10 web development companies in India to help you make an informed decision.

List of 10 web Development Companies in India 2023

Here is a list of the best 10 web development companies located in India.

In IT web development and companies, eSparkBiz is a prominent name that shines brightly. With 12 years of experience in the market, the Company is one of the top web development Companies in India. The certified experts of eSparkBiz concentrate on giving fashionable, feature-rich, and reliable solutions to help businesses build their online presence efficiently.

With 300+ development staff under one roof, they achieved a 95% Client Retention Rate. eSparkBiz is a CMMI Level 3 and ISO 27001-certified mobile, web, and software development company. Besides this, their loyal and satisfied customers have rated them 5 on HubSpot and 4.9 on Clutch for their exceptional services.

Clutch Rating – 4.9

4.9 Established On – 2010

2010 Projects Completed – 1000+

– 1000+ Price – $15 to $25 / hr

$15 to $25 / hr Time Zone Availability – GMT, ECT, MET, IST, JST, ACT, AET, NST, PST, CST, EST

GMT, ECT, MET, IST, JST, ACT, AET, NST, PST, CST, EST Min Project Size – $5,000+

$5,000+ Employees – 300+

Nettechnocarts

In India, Nettechnocarts is an emerging agency offering top-notch quality mobile apps, digital marketing, and web development services. With over 12 years of experience, the Company assisted over 2000 companies in helping them rank higher on SERPs. The Company has a team of skilled, competent, and experienced SMO, PPC, SEO experts, and Project Managers to help the brand stand out among the rest in the market.

Clutch Rating – 4.8

4.8 Established On – 2012

2012 Projects Completed – 2000+

– 2000+ Employees – 250+

Intertoons

Intertoons is another top web development Companies in India that offers customized solutions to meet their customers’ demands. So, whether you run a large corporation or are an entrepreneur, the certified experts of Intertnoons have the right resources and expertise to take your business to a whole new level. The Company’s wide range of customized web development services has helped businesses understand their customers and drive organic traffic and sales to their e-commerce stores.

Clutch Rating – 4.9

4.9 Established On – 2018

2018 Price – $25 to $49 / hr

$25 to $49 / hr Min Project Size – $5,000+

$5,000+ Employees – 50+

Software Developers INC

Software Developers INC is another leading web development company that offers its clients responsive and customized web designs. SDI is well-known for developing engaging and agile websites for e-commerce companies. With over 200 programmers, the Company launched thousands of websites in almost 40 countries. In addition, SDI worked with top companies like Louis Vuitton, PEPSI, Marvell, and Stanford University.

Clutch Rating – 4.8

4.8 Established On – 2008

2008 Projects Completed – 2000+

– 2000+ Price – < $25 / hr

< $25 / hr Min Project Size – $1,000+

$1,000+ Employees – 250+

SAGIPL

Another trusted app and website development Company in India is SAG IPL which helps its clients to get their dream websites. With the primary aim of customer satisfaction, SAG IPL offers quality work to its clients. The Company comprises certified and expert professionals that develop feature-rich and interactive websites to help clients to boost their online sales. The experts of SAG IPL assure 100% guidance during the entire development process.

Clutch Rating – 4.6

4.6 Established On – 2010

2010 Projects Completed – 1000+

– 1000+ Price – < $25 / hr

< $25 / hr Min Project Size – $10,000+

$10,000+ Employees – 250+

iDigitalise

The iDigitalise is another best web development company in 2023, with over 70 dedicated resources. With over 25 years of industry experience, the Company served thousands of clients from +30 countries. The creative thinkers and technical experts of iDigitalise will push all the boundaries to help your Company reach a new height. In addition, the Company offers a responsive, feature-rich, and customer-engaging website to boost your business ROI significantly.

Clutch Rating – 5.0

5.0 Established On – 2012

2012 Price – $25 to $49 / hr

$25 to $49 / hr Min Project Size – $1,000+

$1,000+ Employees – 250+

Ajath Infotech

Ajath Infotech is one of the leading and award-winning web development companies from New Delhi. With in-depth knowledge and high skills in web development, the designers come up with new exciting ideas to develop an interactive and well-designed website. The on-time delivery and quality projects have made the Company one of the best on the list. Till now, Ajath Infotech experts helped several businesses become renowned brands.

Clutch Rating – 4.9

4.9 Established On – 2018

2018 Price – $25 to $49 / hr

$25 to $49 / hr Min Project Size – $10,000+

$10,000+ Employees – 250+

KiwiTech

Since its inception in 2009, KiwiTech has led innovation persistently toward creating a better world for online businesses. The Company’s resources, customized guidance, and advanced technologies have helped the businesses to revamp their daily business operations, amplify profitability, and boost efficiency. In addition, with a dedicated passion for innovation, the Company’s experts offer premium custom web development services to its customers.

Clutch Rating – 4.9

4.9 Established On – 2009

2009 Price – $25 to $49 / hr

$25 to $49 / hr Min Project Size – $10,000+

$10,000+ Employees – 1000+

iAriana Technologies

IAriana Technologies is another superior mobile and web development company in India, serving international and domestic clients. The experts of the Company bring an innovative and fresh approach to the development and service domain. With technical and functional expertise and skills combined with years of experience, iAriana Technologies offer outstanding and effective services. Additionally, the extensive advanced software knowledge of the experts of iAriana Technologies makes it a perfect pick for website development.

Clutch Rating – 4.5

4.5 Established On – 2010

2010 Price – $25 to $49 / hr

$25 to $49 / hr Min Project Size – $1,000+

$1,000+ Employees – 50+

E2Developers

E2developers is one of the emerging web development companies in India that you can opt for to scale your business to an infinite level. With almost 10 years of experience, the Company served over 2000 clients worldwide. The dedication and professionalism of the experts will offer innovative and unique solutions to boost your profit margin. Additionally, the Company has over 50+ recurring businesses and repeat clients due to its premium services and on-time project delivery.

Clutch Rating – 4.8

4.8 Established On – 2013

2013 Price – < $25 / hr

< $25 / hr Time Zone Availability – 17 Timezones

17 Timezones Employees – 50+

Conclusion

