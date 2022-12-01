Top 4 Causes of Bus Accidents

Fault is often hard to determine in bus accident claims.

For many people, the thought of a bus accident is odd and unlikely, but it’s just as common as any other vehicle accident. Unfortunately, tens of thousands of passengers worldwide suffer severe or deadly injuries yearly. Many factors lead to bus accidents, but you can always seek compensation.

If you or a loved one has suffered severe injuries or lost their life, you can bring claims for compensation with the help of a qualified attorney. In this article, you can learn more about the top four common bus accident causes and how your lawyer can help with the case.

What are the Common Causes of Bus Accidents?

Although there may be many causes of bus accidents, the main ones fall into four categories:

Negligence of the bus driver

Negligence of the bus company

Negligence of another driver involved in the accident

Fault and defective buses

In any case, you can seek legal help from professional lawyers to help determine the leading cause of the bus accident. While these are not the only possible causes of the collision, the majority of all bus accidents happen due to one or more of these issues, so it’s always a good idea to get a second opinion regarding the cause.

Bus Driver Negligence

Broadly speaking, driver negligence is one of the leading causes of bus accidents. Although bus drivers get paid to drive, they routinely make mistakes that put their passengers and other people at risk. If that’s the case, you need to seek help from a qualified attorney who deals with bus accidents.

Some of the most common forms of bus driver negligence include:

Distracted driving (talking to passengers and texting, etc.)

Driving under the influence (DUI)

Speeding, merging without looking, or tailgating

Running red lights and stop signs

Ideally, you want to find someone that works nearby because they know your state’s laws and regulations better. For example, if you’re from New York, you can search for New York Bus Accident Lawyers, and they’ll straightforwardly assess your case. These attorneys know the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) or the MTA New York City Transit, so they know the traffic rules.

Bus Company Negligence

The fault is often hard to determine in bus accident claims. While the driver may be liable for causing the accident, it’s also essential to assess the bus company’s responsibility. That said, victims and families can pursue claims against these companies for the following:

Failing to check drivers’ qualifications

Forcing or allowing drivers to spend many hours driving

Failing to maintain and repairing the bus

Failing to provide adequate driver training

There are many ways an attorney can prove these types of negligence. Again, if you contact New York Bus Accident Lawyers, they’ll examine all potential causes and gather the necessary evidence to gain you compensation.

Other Drivers’ Negligence

Bus drivers and their companies are not the only ones responsible for causing the accident. In many cases, another driver may cause the crash. If the driver of another vehicle makes an error that may lead to a collision with the bus, you can still bring a claim for your accident-related losses.

That’s why professional hiring attorneys like New York Accident Lawyers is always a good idea to ensure you get the compensation you deserve. After all, it’s the minor thing they can do after causing you injury.

Bus Defects

Last but not least, bus defects are yet another common cause of bus accidents. In fact, all components of a bus can be potentially defective, which may lead to accidents or other injuries. This includes defective tires, lights, seats, or latches.

Companies that design and sell defective buses or parts can be held responsible for the injuries or losses victims experience in accidents caused by mechanical failure. Still, a knowledgeable attorney can collect evidence and prove the defect that caused the collision.