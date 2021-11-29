Top 4 Most Dangerous Roadways in Tennessee 

Located in Blount County, Highway 129 has 318 curves in just 11-miles. With winter slowly approaching, visibility on the Tail of the Dragon is close to zero.

Although Tennessee is known for its country music and rolling hills, it is also known to have some of the deadliest roads in the United States. This is due to Tennessee’s unpredictable weather and hazardous road conditions that may increase your chance of getting into a car accident. Here are the top X most dangerous roadways in Tennessee. Proceed with caution and drive at your own risk.

Interstate 40

I-40 is the deadliest highway in Tennessee, according to a 2019 report by CBS News. With less drivers on the road in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, deaths decreased dramatically on Interstate 40. According to the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security, I-40 has already claimed 79 lives as of November 2021. This is a 44% increase from 2019, and a 7% increase from 2020.

Highway 129 (Tail of the Dragon)

Although one of the most scenic drives with the Great Smoky Mountains and Cherokee National Forest, Highway 129, otherwise known as the Tail of the Dragon, is one of the most dangerous roads in Tennessee. Located in Blount County, Highway 129 has 318 curves in just 11-miles. With winter slowly approaching, visibility on the Tail of the Dragon is close to zero. This highway is a popular spot for those traveling to North Carolina but can be a dangerous spot due to its windy conditions and sharp turns.

Interstate 24

I-24 is the site of many fatal crashes each year, with 38 fatalities as of November 2021. The most dangerous section of Interstate 24 is when travelers drive through Monteagle Mountain. With its steep downgrades and sharp turns, this portion of the interstate presents a risk of truck accidents.

Chapman Highway

About 44,000 vehicles drive on Chapman Highway every day in Tennessee. According to the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, distracted driving has become a huge problem on the road. Pairing distracted driving with dangerous road conditions poses a significant threat to residents of this area.

Factors Contributing to Dangerous Roadways in Tennessee

Traffic Volume

The interstate system in Tennessee carries at least 60,000 people per route-mile per day. Although the interstate system was created to allow residents and visitors to travel throughout the state easily, the high-speed dangers and packed highways can pose serious dangers to drivers and passengers.

Road Maintenance

Whether it is highway potholes or road debris, lack of adequate maintenance can often result in a motor vehicle accident.

Unpredictable Weather Conditions

Tennessee drivers may find themselves having to drive on roads and highways covered in sleet, ice, or rain. Black ice is especially apparent and is caused by water freezing on the road, becoming almost invisible to most drivers. It is important to avoid snowy conditions as much as possible. If you are nervous about driving in the snow, it is probably not safe for you or other drivers on the road.

Driver Behavior

Some roads in Tennessee are more likely to be filled with distracted or fatigued drivers. Tennessee was named the worst state for distracted driving fatalities back in 2019. As a driver, it is important to be alert at all times to prevent an accident from occurring.

If you must drive on the following roadways in Tennessee, it is important to stay alert and follow the rules of the road. If you have been in an accident on one of Tennessee’s dangerous roads, hire an experienced Nashville personal injury lawyer to help you with your case.