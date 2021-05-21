Top 8 Gynecological Myths You Shouldn’t Believe

If you have skipped a few periods in a row, it is better to make an appointment with your gynecologist to define the cause of your condition.

There are a lot of ridiculous myths and misconceptions about gynecology and the female reproductive system. In addition to the fact that these myths can create a wrong perception of many functions and conditions, they can also put you at risk of certain complications. In this article, we have gathered the top eight gynecological myths you shouldn’t believe.

1. Periods are not painful

There is a common prejudice that women pretend to have painful periods to skip study or work. But the reality is that pain and discomfort during periods are familiar to many women. Some of them can experience mild cramping, while others may suffer from severe cramps and pain. It is also important to know that some gynecological disorders (like endometriosis, uterine fibroids, etc.) can make your periods more painful.

2. Yeast infection can be treated with yogurt

Yeast infection is a condition that is caused by fungal overgrowth. Due to the fact that fungi can’t live in a sour environment, some women start to eat yogurt or even apply it on their vulva and vagina to treat yeast infection. Indeed, yogurt without sweeteners is extremely beneficial, but yeast infection can be easily treated with the help of anti-fungal medications.

3. STIs always cause severe symptoms

Many people think that sexually transmitted infections always cause severe symptoms,, and it is easy to recognize an infected person. The truth is that many STIs can develop asymptomatically, and you may even not know that you are infected. That’s why it is essential to use condoms during sex and undergo STD testing regularly.

4. You can’t get pregnant during periods

If you are going to have sex during periods, you should know that there is a possibility of getting pregnant. A woman can conceive during a fertile period that usually occurs 10-14 days after the first day of menstruation. But if this fertile window appears earlier, it can coincide with periods, and you will be able to get pregnant.

5. You can’t get STDs during anal or oral sex

Many people think that sexually transmitted diseases can be passed only during vaginal sex. But the reality is that unprotected anal or oral sex can also lead to the transmission of STDs. You should also know that the symptoms of STDs can appear in your mouth or anus. That’s why you should use condoms during any type of sex.

6. Missed periods mean pregnancy

Even though pregnancy is considered the most common cause of missed periods, there are many other factors that can make your periods disappear. The most common of them are:

Stress

Excessive exercising

Weight gain

Weight loss

Thyroid issues

Polycystic ovary syndrome

Chronic diseases

Hormonal birth control

If you have skipped a few periods in a row, it is better to make an appointment with your gynecologist to define the cause of your condition.

7. There is no need to visit a gynecologist regularly

Many women postpone or skip gynecological check-ups if they don’t experience any symptoms. But you should understand that many gynecological conditions can develop without any obvious symptoms, and only a gynecologist can recognize their signs. It is essential to visit your gynecologist and undergo a pelvic exam on a regular basis.

8. Withdrawal method protects from pregnancy and STDs

The withdrawal method of contraception, also known as the pull-out method, doesn’t guarantee complete protection from pregnancy. Even a small amount of sperm can be enough to fertilize the egg. Moreover, sexually transmitted diseases can be easily passed through unprotected sex, even without ejaculation. That’s why it is better to practice safe sex.