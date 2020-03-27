Top Mobile Apps Providing Easier Access to Legal Help

All the legal help apps mentioned above have already proven their efficiency. In the years to come, as finding legal help on a smartphone will be more popular, we can expect more legal help apps to emerge.

As the world is increasingly getting connected thanks to mobile apps representing almost every imaginable niche and category, mobile apps to avail oneself of legal help now became a reality for smartphone users. It is true that when we need instant legal help, things may be very uncertain and depend upon a plethora of factors. For example, in case of an incident of theft or burglary at home or in case of a family feud leading too many complexities, getting legal consultation can be an immediate necessity.

From property disputes to internal family feuds to legal fights between businesses to criminal cases, there can be too many types of legal issues and complexities arising in our everyday life and in any of these cases we may require instant legal consultation and aid from competent lawyers or legal professionals. In this context, we also need to keep in mind that we often cannot just afford to pay for a very well known advocate to fight in courts. On the other hand, being able to contact an advocate without wasting any time is of paramount importance.

Fortunately, legal apps have come with complete help to address all these needs. With a legal help app, you can not only get in touch with a competent lawyer with the needed experience at the earliest, but you can also browse several options to find the most affordable fees for fighting your case. In addition to all these, without putting in too much legwork, you can just contact a lawyer of your choice.

There are plenty of superb legal help apps to choose from. Here, we picked a few of them for your consideration.

Ask a Lawyer

This is a great app to use when seeking professional legal advice on the go. The app is extremely easy to use and starting with the app is really easy. Just sign up and you are instantly ready to chat with a lawyer online. You can also use the Find a Lawyer feature to get in touch with a lawyer with similar kind of experience and expertise. You can also make a saved list of preferred lawyers to contact later, or you can just start contacting them instantly.

Do you want to browse lawyers and do you want your questions to be answered free of cost? Well, there is not a better app than this. Let’s have a quick look at the pros and cons of this app.

Pros

It allows instant chatting with a lawyer.

You can find experienced lawyers as per your location.

You can make a saved list of your preferred lawyers.

The app is available for both iOS and Android.

Cons

The log-in process of the app is slower.

At certain times some questions are left to answer.

There are possibly some bugs and errors leading to bad performance.

BernieSez

BernieSez is the ultimate lawyer app that stays on top of the list thanks to its efficiency and performance. The app drastically reduces all your paperwork and helps you to upload the documents for legal consultation. This helps in consulting hundreds of professional lawyers for your case and get competitive quotes for representing you. This actually gives you the advantage of competition among lawyers. The best thing is, as a user, you only need to pay when the fees for the lawyer are agreed upon.

Here are the key pros and cons of the app.

Pros

It helps reduce paperwork by directly allowing document accessibility.

The app also boosts competitiveness among lawyers that benefits users.

It is a single app to do everything for you including finding a lawyer to legal consultation to date fixing.

Cons

The free app as of now is only available for iOS platforms.

Fastcase

By many, it is considered to be the best legal help app for on-the-go legal needs. The app accommodates lawyers from every state and you can find suitable legal professionals for every state or region. You only need to search with the specific location name. The app also allows saving certain types of cases of your interest for later use.

Let us have a quick look at the pros and cons of this app.

Pros

You can find lawyers of different niches from different states.

You can search for a diverse array of cases.

You can save cases and apply filters for quick access.

Cons

Fastcase requires you to create a proper account with all the details.

At times, some glitches can be observed.

Disastr

Disastr is a pretty robust legal help app for providing legal aid for cases related to disaster claims, insurance, claims for damages, etc. Unlike the other apps mentioned above, Disastr has a specialty and a focused audience to address. The best thing about the app is that it can equally work as a website on a desktop, an Android app, and an iOS app. No wonder it gained a reputation among law firms for being the most comprehensive app.

Let us have a quick look at the pros and cons of the app.

Pros

The app is built highly responsively

It is a specialized app for all kinds of claims and insurance issues.

It is present across multiple platforms including web, iOS, and Android.

Cons

It is seen the app takes a relatively long time to choose a lawyer.

My Attorney Apps

This is another comprehensive and complete legal help app that also offers some unique capabilities and features. For example, the app allows you to save the lawyer’s phone number to make calls later and consult. Moreover, the app also allows saving and downloading all lawyer information for later use. Clients can also get a detailed overview of the law firm or the lawyer they are going to deal with. The app provides some quick help options to deal with regular encounters with police and traffic cases on the road. No wonder it emerged as a leading legal help app for everyday legal troubles.

Let us have a quick look at the key pros and cons of the app.

Pros

It is a comprehensive app for legal consultation and accessing lawyer help.

It is great for quick access to help in everyday legal matters.

The app is present on both iOS and Android platforms.

Cons

The user experience could be a little better.

The list of listed lawyers is often not exhaustive.

Conclusion

All the legal help apps mentioned above have already proven their efficiency. In the years to come, as finding legal help on a smartphone will be more popular, we can expect more legal help apps to emerge.