Trains Can Pose Dangerous Threat to Truck Drivers

At first glance, it might seem like these crashes are freak accidents. But if that was the case, then why are there so many of them on a regular basis?

What are the chances that a semi-truck might crash into a train? Judging by recent events, the probability seems surprisingly high. For whatever reason, there seems to be a high number of trucks colliding with trains across the United States. The state of Oklahoma certainly hasn’t been spared, and a recent train-truck collision has proven just how serious this problem is. But why are so many trucks crashing into trains? What are the factors that lead to these accidents, and can we prevent them from occurring in the future?

If you have been injured in a semi-truck accident, you should probably start searching for attorneys at your earliest convenience. These legal professionals can help you strive for a fair, adequate settlement that’ll cover the full cost of your medical expenses, missed wages, and any other damages you might have incurred. Ideally, you should get in touch with lawyers who have experience with these types of accidents, such as Tulsa truck accident lawyers. In addition, it’s best to book your consultation as soon as possible to avoid issues with the statute of limitations.

Truck Driver Loses Life After Impact with Train

On July 11th, it was reported that a semi-truck driver had lost his life after an accident involving a train in Grady County1. The incident involved the truck being hit and dragged along the train tracks for a quarter mile until the train finally came to a stop. The images are quite disturbing, as the semi-truck was crumpled into little more than a pile of twisted metal. It’s not clear how this accident occurred, but it occurred at 4:30 PM near Highway 812.

This isn’t the first semi-truck to be struck by a train, and it certainly won’t be the last. Just a few weeks ago, a semi-truck driver died in a horrible Amtrak accident that also killed several train passengers in Missouri.

What is Causing These Crashes?

At first glance, it might seem like these crashes are freak accidents. But if that was the case, then why are there so many of them on a regular basis?

These crashes could be explained by a number of factors, including:

Lack of visibility

Lack of bells

Lack of gates

Lack of flashing lights

Trains going too fast

Distracted truckers

Intoxicated truckers

Mechanical issues

Speeding trucks

A combination of all of the above

For example, a widow sued Amtrak for the death of her husband in the aforementioned Missouri collision. In her lawsuit, she claimed that there was vegetation growing around the train crossing that made it impossible to see incoming trains from either direction. She also claimed that the lack of flashing lights and gates made the crossing unreasonably dangerous.

Where Can I Find a Qualified Attorney?

If you’ve been searching for qualified, experienced Tulsa accident lawyers, there are many professionals available to help you. Remember, internet research only gets you so far, and it’s best to act quickly to receive personalized legal advice. With the right action plan, you can hold negligent parties accountable and recover a considerable settlement – whether your accident involved a train, a truck, a car, or a combination of all three.

Sources: