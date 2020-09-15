Truck Accident Lawsuit: 7 Things You Should Ask Your Lawyer

Securing fair compensation for the truck accident you were involved in can be a challenging task.

Truck accidents are quite common everywhere in the world. You may be reading this perhaps because you’re a driver or passenger of a truck that met an accident. Alternatively, you could be the driver of another vehicle or a pedestrian that figured into an accident with a truck. Whatever the circumstance, you have recourse in the law. Especially when there are injuries and damage to property, you’ll need to have a lawyer by your side to help you out with your claims.

As you start to meet with your truck accident lawyer, don’t expect them to know everything right there and then. To ensure the best working relationship and outcome of your claim, you need to start by asking the right questions.

But, where do you begin, and what are these questions? This article gives you a run-down.

1. Will You Be Able To Handle My Case?

There may be so many lawyers in the profession right now, but they’re not all equal. Some are better than others. So for starters, you’ve got to ask whether or not they’re equipped to handle truck accident lawsuits.

When you ask this question, many lawyers will convince you that they can do it. But, if you’re prudent enough, you can tell through the manner your lawyer talks to you whether or not they’re telling the truth.

If there’s anything that’s a red flag for you, then listen to your instincts. It’ll still be so much better to look for another lawyer instead than to feel stuck with one you can’t even work well with.

2. Who Is Responsible for My Accident?

By now, you know for sure that you’re the victim of a truck accident. But do you know who’s responsible for it? In getting a full grasp of the circumstances surrounding your case, it’s crucial for you to ask your lawyer who’s accountable for the accident.

For instance, the truck driver can be employed under a company and was driving the company vehicle in his line of work. Can you also claim for compensation from the employer of the truck driver? This is enshrined in the concept of vicarious liability, which your lawyer can shed light on.

These are questions that an experienced lawyer can answer for you. When you’ve got answers, you’ll also have a better understanding of the flow of your case and the various individuals you have a claim against.

3. Do You Specialize In Truck Accidents?

In trying to recover from your truck accident, you don’t necessarily have to work in specific with a truck accident lawyer. Personal injury lawyers do great at this job, too. But, you can take it one step further by asking whether or not the lawyer specializes in truck accidents. This can give you that higher assurance that the lawyer is well versed in the intricacies involving truck accidents.

More importantly, with lawyers that specialize in truck accidents and personal injury cases, they’re aware of the common defense tactics used by the erring parties and even by insurance companies. This advantage can increase the likelihood of success in your truck accident lawsuit.

4. What Damages Can I Recover?

Yes, you can recover damages from your accident. But, are you fully aware of what these damages are? It pays to ask these questions early on, so you’re on the same page with your lawyer as to your expectations. You might falsely believe that you’re entitled to certain kinds of damages, when in fact, you’re not.

Some of the common damages you can recover are:

Medical bills

Emotional distress

Cost of car repairs

Lost wages from work

Which specific ones you’re entitled to will also depend on the circumstances of your case.

5. How Often Will We Communicate About The Case?

Another question you’ll have to ask is regarding your means of communication. You’ll want to double-check that the lawyer you’re dealing with is easy to communicate with. Otherwise, you could also be better off with another lawyer instead.

A huge red flag for you to consider is when the lawyer sends a representative or an investigator at your very first meeting. Good lawyers, whether they’re the main lawyer of the firm or an associate, should be able to give you time, as they would with their other clients.

More so, with something as serious as a truck accident, you’ll want to talk with the lawyer directly and not just a representative of the team. If your chosen lawyer doesn’t and can’t communicate with you as often as needed and directly, then this is a telltale sign for you to look for another one instead.

6. How Can You Get Me My Compensation?

Different lawyers have their means of fighting for the compensation you deserve. It’s a good idea to get to know your lawyer’s plan of action so you can also gauge whether or not they know precisely the best way to obtain compensation, with the less work and stress involved.

For you to make the best choice here, the best tip you can apply is to ask about this from two to three lawyers. Make that comparison as to which lawyer seems to have the most know-how about your claims.

Most lawyers, however, will get you this compensation by filing an insurance claim with the truck company’s provider. The conversation and arguments will be between your lawyer and the insurance company. This is achieved through an out-of-court settlement. With this, your lawyer must have sufficient experience in dealing with big insurance companies.

7. How Much Is Your Fee?

Another fundamental matter you’ve got to iron out early on is the fee. You’ll need to know whether or not the lawyer meets your budget. Don’t feel compelled to give in to costly lawyers, as price doesn’t always equate to quality. Balance this out with their credentials, such as expertise and years of experience. Many lawyers can charge you less but are just as effective.

Truck accident cases generally fall under personal injury claims. This means that the lawyer will typically charge you on a contingency fee basis. The lawyer will only take a percentage from the settlement amount that you receive when you win the case.

Contingency fees can vary from one state to another. But in general, lawyers can charge anywhere between 30 to 40% of your won compensation.

Conclusion

Securing fair compensation for the truck accident you were involved in can be a challenging task. After all, there’s so much that goes on regarding the legalities of the situation. When you’re not well versed with the law, your best recourse is always in the hands of a lawyer. Success begins with your full cooperation, providing your lawyer with everything they need, and asking the right questions.