Truck Accident Victims in West Palm Beach Get Compensation

West Palm Beach, FL – One of the biggest dangers on the roads in Florida is the possibility of a driver having a collision with a semi truck. People who find themselves in this situation will often have property damage, serious injuries, and they may need help paying for all of these losses even if they have insurance. Getting assistance from a local lawyer is crucial for the victim to maximize the amount of compensation they can receive, as insurance companies tend to offer small settlements or try to avoid paying victims altogether.

Filing the lawsuit

After an attorney is retained, they will use the information that they have available to start the lawsuit. The pleading needs to allege why the defendant is negligent, they will be served with a copy, and another copy is filed in the local civil court system. This document also contains facts about the truck crash, legal arguments about the defendant’s negligence, and information about the type of relief the plaintiff needs.

Types of damages available

When an accident victim files a lawsuit, the complaint that begins the case will list certain types of damages. These are costs that are directly related to the collision with the truck, and the lawsuit argues that the driver and their employer are responsible for them. This normally includes the costs of healthcare and emergency medical treatment, lost income and wages, and a section for non-economic damages related to pain and suffering. In situations where the victim will not be able to work for an extended period of time, or they will require long term medical treatment, these future costs can be projected as well.

Settlement negotiations

Because most truck accident lawsuits will never proceed to the point where a full trial in court is necessary, the victim’s lawyer will need to negotiate for a favorable settlement amount. There are a number of issues that factor into a settlement amount, but the plaintiff will try to get as much as they need for their medical bills and the other types of damages that are relevant. If there is clear evidence of the defendant’s negligence, the victim is in a much better position to negotiate and get all of the compensation they need. However, it is possible that settlement negotiations can take time if there are disputes of fact or other matters that need to be argued.

More information about truck accidents

Winegar Law Injury Lawyers is a firm that focuses on truck crash lawsuits in the area of West Palm Beach Florida. Their attorneys can provide advice to anyone who has been hurt in an accident during a free consultation.