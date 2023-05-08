Tuberculosis Cases are on the Rise Worldwide

After years of decline, TB cases are on the rise again.

For many years, tuberculosis (TB) declined worldwide, and the focus shifted to other health challenges. However, TB has come back in recent years, with new cases increasing in various parts of the world, including in developed countries. The resurgence of TB has raised concerns among healthcare professionals and public health officials, who are now calling for urgent action to address the problem.

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The disease primarily affects the lungs but can also affect body parts. TB is spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes and an uninfected person inhales the bacteria. TB can be treated and cured with a combination of antibiotics, but failure to complete treatment or incorrect treatment can lead to drug-resistant strains that are much more difficult to treat.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were 10 million tuberculosis cases worldwide in 2019, with 1.4 million deaths. Most cases were in low- and middle-income countries, where access to healthcare is limited. However, in recent years, there has been a concerning increase in TB cases in developed countries, including the United States.

There are various reasons for the resurgence of TB in developed countries. One of the most significant factors is the increasing number of people living with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV/AIDS or those receiving immunosuppressive treatment for conditions such as cancer or autoimmune diseases. People with weakened immune systems are more susceptible to TB infection, and their bodies may be unable to fight off the bacteria effectively.

Another factor contributing to the resurgence of tuberculosis cases is the emergence of drug-resistant strains of the bacteria. TB treatment involves a combination of antibiotics, but the rise of drug-resistant strains has made treatment much more challenging. Drug-resistant TB requires more prolonged treatment, more expensive drugs, and may even require hospitalization. Furthermore, drug-resistant TB is often more deadly than the non-resistant form, with a higher mortality rate.

The global movement of people also contributes to the spread of TB. People who move from countries with high rates of TB to those in countries with lower rates can bring the bacteria with them, leading to new cases in the destination country. The movement of people also makes it more challenging to track and contain the spread of TB, particularly in urban areas with high population density.

The COVID-19 pandemic also impacted TB rates, with disruptions to healthcare systems and delays in diagnosis and treatment. According to the WHO, the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with conflict, other crises, and socioeconomic inequities, has reversed years of progress in the fight to end TB. This has placed an even heavier burden on those affected, especially the most vulnerable.

In response to the resurgence of TB, the WHO has developed a global strategy to end TB by 2030. The strategy includes increasing access to TB diagnosis and treatment, strengthening healthcare systems, and addressing social and economic determinants of TB, such as poverty and malnutrition. There is also a need for increased funding for TB research to develop new diagnostic tools, treatments, and vaccines.

Healthcare professionals and public health officials also play a crucial role in addressing the problem. Early detection and treatment of TB cases are essential to prevent the spread of the disease. Healthcare professionals should be trained to recognize the signs and symptoms of TB and to provide appropriate treatment and follow-up care. Public health officials should work to raise awareness of TB, promote testing and treatment, and reduce the stigma associated with the disease.

In conclusion, the resurgence of TB is a growing concern, with new cases increasing in various parts of the world. It is important to note that TB is a preventable and treatable disease. It is essential to ensure that everyone has access to high-quality healthcare, including access to TB testing and treatment.

Sources:

Why tuberculosis cases have risen in recent years after decades of decline

WHO World TB Day Message: Dr. Tereza Kasaeva, Director, WHO Global TB Programme