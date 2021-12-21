Two Young Boys Hospitalised in Sydney, Australia Accident

If you or your child has been involved in a car accident, you may be entitled to compensation for it.

Five passengers were injured in the horrific accident that occurred in Sydney. Among the injured are two children, ages 3 and 6.

The accident occurred when a car crashed into a tree. While 5 people in the car were injured, all of them were taken to the hospital by ambulance to be sure that their health conditions are good.

The driver was taken to the hospital after his treatment at the scene of the accident for mandatory testing. Investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

Are children safe on the roads in Australia?

When the causes of death in children aged 0-14 in Australia are investigated, the 3 most common causes are listed as follows (2015-2017):

traffic accidents (land transport), 29%, drowning, accidental (18%), assault (11%).

Can we say that children are safe in Australian traffic at these rates?

When the children who lost their lives in traffic accidents are examined a little more closely, it is seen that:

59% of the children who lost their lives in a traffic accident were passengers, in other words, there were children in one of the vehicles involved in the accident.

29% were pedestrians and approximately 6% were cyclists.

Looking at the 2017 data in the published report, again almost 6% were drivers or other people.

What should be done and what should be considered in order to protect children from traffic accidents?

First of all, there are rules that we must pay attention to in traffic, not only to protect children, but whoever they are. Precautions such as not driving the vehicle with alcohol and obeying speed rules must be taken and care must be taken in every drive. So, what should be done to protect children from traffic accidents on the road or to prevent them from being harmed in a possible accident?

If there are children in the car, they must sit in the back seat.

Children sitting in the rear seat must also be wearing their seat belts.

Car seats designed for relatively younger children and infants should be used.

One of the biggest causes of accidents is distraction. This can happen much more quickly when there is a child in the car who needs attention. For this reason, you should take extra care not to take your focus off the road.

If your child is not in the car but in an open vehicle such as a bicycle or motorcycle, he or she should definitely wear a helmet and protective equipment. If he is not big enough to take care of himself / herself, he / she should not get into such vehicles or be in high traffic areas.

No matter how much attention is paid, if children are not aware of traffic, the probability of accidents may increase. For this reason, especially important rules such as traffic rules and things to be careful while walking should definitely be taught to children.

One piece of advice for drivers who don’t have children in their car: You should pay more attention to your speed than usual in areas with schools and the side streets!

If you or your child has been involved in a car accident, you may be entitled to compensation for it. For this reason, if an accident occurs, it is a good idea to record all the details about it, to facilitate the compensation process.

