Types of Benefits Available Through the Social Security Administration

The Social Security Administration (SSA) offers a variety of benefits to eligible individuals, including retirement benefits, disability benefits, and survivor benefits. In this article, we will discuss the different types of benefits available through the SSA, as well as the eligibility requirements for each.

Retirement Benefits

Retirement benefits are the most well-known and widely-used benefits offered by the SSA. They are designed to provide financial support to individuals who have reached the age of 62 or older or who are unable to work due to a disability.

To be eligible for retirement benefits, individuals must have worked and paid into the Social Security system for at least 10 years. The amount of benefits an individual is eligible to receive is based on their average lifetime earnings, as well as the age at which they begin receiving benefits.

Early Retirement Benefits

Individuals who choose to begin receiving retirement benefits before reaching the full retirement age (FRA) of 67 will receive a reduced amount of benefits.

The reduction is permanent, and the amount is determined by the number of months before the FRA that the individual begins receiving benefits.

Delayed Retirement Benefits

Individuals who choose to delay receiving retirement benefits past the FRA of 67 will receive an increased amount of benefits. The increase is also permanent, and the amount is determined by the number of months past the FRA that the individual begins receiving benefits.

Disability Benefits

Disability benefits are designed to provide financial support to individuals who are unable to work due to a physical or mental impairment that is expected to last at least one year or result in death.

To be eligible for disability benefits, individuals must have worked and paid into the Social Security system for a certain amount of time and must be able to prove that they are unable to perform any type of substantial gainful activity (SGA) due to their impairment. The benefits an individual is eligible to receive are based on their average lifetime earnings.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a federal program that provides financial assistance to individuals who have low income and limited resources.

To be eligible for SSI, individuals must be disabled, blind, or over the age of 65 and must have a low income and limited resources.

Survivor Benefits

Survivor benefits are designed to provide financial support to the surviving spouse, children, or other dependents of an individual who has died.

To be eligible for survivor benefits, individuals must have worked and paid into the Social Security system for a certain amount of time and must have a dependent spouse or child.

The benefits an individual is eligible to receive are based on the deceased worker’s average lifetime earnings.

Widows or Widowers Benefits

Widows or widowers benefits are available to the surviving spouse of a deceased individual who has worked and paid into the Social Security system.

The surviving spouse must be at least 60 years old or 50 years old if they are disabled.

Children’s Benefits

Children’s benefits are available to the minor children of a deceased individual who has worked and paid into the Social Security system.

The children must be unmarried and under the age of 18, or between the ages of 18 and 19, and attending elementary or secondary school full-time. The benefits each child is eligible to receive are based on the deceased worker’s average lifetime earnings.

Parents’ Benefits

Parents benefits are available to the parents of a deceased individual who has worked and paid into the Social Security system if they depend on the deceased worker for at least half of their support.

The parents must be at least 62 years old. The amount of benefits each parent is eligible to receive is based on the deceased worker’s average lifetime earnings.

Benefit Limitations

It is important to note that there are certain limits on the total amount of benefits that can be paid out to a family, and these limits can vary depending on the specific benefit being claimed.

Additionally, certain benefits may be subject to federal and state taxes, so it is important to consult with a tax professional when determining the overall financial impact of these benefits.

Other SSA Benefits

In addition to these types of benefits, the SSA also offers additional services, such as providing assistance to individuals who are blind or have low vision, helping individuals with a disability return to work, and providing representation to individuals who are denied benefits.

It is also important to note that to apply for benefits, individuals must be able to provide certain required documentation, such as birth certificates, marriage certificates, and proof of work history. The SSA has a website and a toll-free number that individuals can use to get more information about these benefits and to start the application process.

According to Social Security Disability Lawyer | Bogin, Munns & Munns, each type of benefit has its own specific eligibility requirements, and the amount of benefits paid out can vary depending on the individual’s work history and other factors.

It is important to consult with the SSA directly to determine the specific benefits you are eligible to receive and to understand the process of applying for benefits.