Types of Bus Accidents and Main Causes

A bus accident can lead to severe or fatal injuries. Although this may be an accident between two vehicles, the situation can quickly become catastrophic because the bus is a larger vehicle. Unfortunately, many parties can be involved and injured, like passengers, another driver, a pedestrian, or even a motorcyclist.

Luckily, you can still get compensation for your injuries or damages. All you have to do is file a personal injury claim or lawsuit with the help of qualified attorneys who specialize in bus accidents. If you’re interested to know more about how a lawyer can help your case depending on the type of accident or more, this article is for you.

Types of Bus Accidents

A bus collision can be related to many types of buses, including the following:

School bus

Private bus

Connector bus

Tourist bus

Passenger van

Shuttle bus

Church bus

Additionally, determining liability can be a complex process to go through. That’s why you need legal help from professional lawyers whose field includes bus accidents. They know how to help navigate your case effortlessly while you recover.

Main Bus Accident Causes

Depending on the severity and details of your bus accident, many potential causes may have led to a collision. However, with the right attorney, you’re more likely to find the liable party because the evidence you gather can determine who’s responsible for the accident.

Depending on where you live, you can find the best attorney in your area since they know your state’s laws better. For example, if you live in Seattle, Washington, you can reach out to Seattle Bus Accident Lawyers, who’ll advise you on every step and help you gather the necessary evidence for your case.

That said, some of the leading causes of bus accidents causes are:

Driver distraction (texting, talking on the phone, or using the phone in another way)

Negligent driving

Driver error (unsafe driving conduct or fatigued drivers)

Defective bus equipment

Faulty bus design

Negligent driving conduct (illegal turns, speeding, weather or road conditions, etc.)

If you experience any negligent action from your bus driver, it’s always a good idea to complain to your city’s bus system. So if you’re from Seattle, you can report to King County Metro, and they’ll try to prevent such actions in the future.

If you’ve been injured in a bus accident, you should engage legal representation to ensure you receive compensation. And since most of these cases involve filing a personal injury claim, you have minimal time to file it.

The complexity of these cases requires help from an attorney. For best outcomes, Washington Bus Accident Lawyers can assist you with any legal paperwork and manage your case since they’re familiar with your state’s restrictions.

Common Bus Accident Injuries

Bus accidents can be minor, severe, or fatal. The most common ones include the following:

Head injuries

Brain injuries (TBI)

Back injuries

Spinal cord injuries

Broken bones

Severed limbs

Internal injuries

Whiplash

Severe burns

Strains, sprains, torn ligaments

If your injuries need time to heal, you shouldn’t deal with legal paperwork or deadlines. Instead, you should focus on your recovery while your attorney handles everything. That’s why Seattle Accident Lawyers are the best at what they do; they investigate your case, gather evidence, and determine the liable party while you rest stress-free.