Types of Murder Charges in New Jersey

In New Jersey, as in any state in America, murder charges are among the most serious criminal offenses a person can be charged with. They carry severe penalties upon conviction, although not all murder charges are the same. It is important to understand the various classifications of murder and the associated legal implications for anyone facing such allegations. If you or a loved one is involved in a murder investigation, it is of paramount importance that you reach out to an experienced criminal defense attorney. They will do all they can to help you navigate the complexities of the legal system and make sure your rights are protected.

Murder Charge Classifications in New Jersey

There are different classifications for murder in the state of New Jersey based on the circumstances of the crime. All murder charges are felony charges, but their degree is different, where first degree murder is, as the name suggests, a first-degree felony, manslaughter is a second-degree charge.

First-Degree Murder

First-degree murder is the most severe homicide charge in New Jersey. This offense involves intentionally causing the death of another person or knowingly engaging in behavior that will almost certainly result in death. For a murder charge to be first-degree there needs to be an element of premeditation, it must have been planned out in some way. While a crime like robbery or arson may not have the intent to end someone’s life directly, it is a planned crime that has an element of danger that could lead to death, such as using a weapon while committing the robbery.

An example of first-degree murder would include: a husband who buys poison and laces his wife’s food with the intent of ending her life.

Penalties for First-Degree Murder:

A conviction for first-degree murder in NJ can result in life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. In some cases, parole eligibility may only come after decades in prison.

Aggravated Manslaughter and Manslaughter

While less severe than first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter and manslaughter are still significant criminal charges. Aggravated manslaughter involves reckless conduct that demonstrates extreme indifference to human life, such as dangerous driving that results in death. Manslaughter, on the other hand, applies to cases where the killing was unintentional but occurred during a heat of passion or due to reckless behavior.

An example of manslaughter would include: two friends that get into a fight and one shoves the other so hard they strike their head on something hard, causing significant trauma and death.

Penalties for Manslaughter:

The penalties for manslaughter range from 10 to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $150,000. If the crime is aggravated manslaughter, then the penalties are increased to 10 to 30 years in prison and a maximum $200,000 fine. These penalties will be dependent on the degree of the charge and circumstances of the case.

Vehicular Homicide

Vehicular homicide occurs when someone causes the death of another person through reckless driving. This charge often arises in cases involving impaired or distracted driving.

An example of vehicular manslaughter would include: A person who is intoxicated drives along the road and drifts into oncoming traffic, leading to a head-on collision which takes the life of the other driver.

Penalties for Vehicular Manslaughter:

Convictions for vehicular manslaughter can lead to a sentence of up to 5 to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $150,000, plus a permanent criminal record.

Juvenile Murder Charges

When juveniles are accused of murder, the case becomes incredibly complex. In New Jersey, minors as young as 15 may be tried as adults for certain serious crimes, including murder. This determination is made during a waiver hearing, where prosecutors must demonstrate that trying the juvenile in adult court serves the interests of justice. When a child is younger than 15 then they are tried in the juvenile court system, which is meant to protect the child and help them be rehabilitated.

An example of juvenile murder would include: A young boy finds a gun in his house and aims it at his little brother and shoots, ending up taking his brother’s life.

Penalties for Juvenile Murder Charges:

When it comes to the sentence for juvenile murderers, if tried and convicted as an adult, a juvenile could face the same severe penalties as an adult defendant, including life imprisonment. However, the legal system also emphasizes rehabilitation, so cases kept in the juvenile court system may result in different outcomes, focusing on the minor’s potential for reform.

Defending Against Murder Charges in New Jersey

Defending any type of murder charge requires a thorough understanding of New Jersey's legal statutes and the help of an experienced defense lawyer who can create a strong defense. Attorneys often examine evidence, scrutinize police procedures, and explore all potential defenses, including mistaken identity, self-defense, or lack of intent. Whether the accused is facing first-degree murder or a lesser charge like manslaughter, the stakes are incredibly high.