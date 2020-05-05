Typical Criminal Penalties Juvenile Offenders May Face

A seasoned attorney who specializes in such cases can help you get your child the easiest possible penalty. The idea is to maximize rehabilitation so that they become responsible citizens once they grow up.

Any person who is not an adult and commits a crime is called a juvenile offender. They are treated differently but can still be punished by the court. The penalties they receive depend on their age, while other factors may include the severity of the crime and extent of the injury (up to and including death) of the victim involved. Still, it is clear that these offenders will not be spared because of their young age. If your child is involved in such an offense, you can take solace in the fact that the penalties are aimed at rehabilitating and educating the offender rather than imposing punishments outright. Typically, juvenile sentencing options are classified into two categories: incarceration-related and non-incarceration options.

Penalties that involve incarceration may include the following:

Detention in juvenile hall

Minors are made to serve their sentence in a special place, called a juvenile hall facility. This is the conventional sentencing alternative for minors and involves short-term stays for them. In many cases, attorneys may get them probation or parole.

Secured juvenile facilities

Another option that is similar to juvenile hall, is a secured facility. The difference between the two is that secured facilities are meant for long-term sentences, which may last for months or even years.

Adult jail

There are cases where the juvenile may be tried as an adult. It is possible that they may also have to serve the sentence in an adult jail. This is a debatable aspect, with the judge ordering the sentence in a juvenile facility to start with and then a transfer to adult jail when they reach 18 years of age. The approach is referred to as a blended sentence.

House arrest

A more lenient option in juvenile crimes is house arrest. As the name suggests, the offender is made to stay at home through the penalty period. You can learn more about hiring a specialized juvenile lawyer to help you get this option for your child. This is something that parents can try if they want the easiest form of punishment for the young offender.

Placement

Another feasible option is placement, where the minor has to live with a person who is not their parent or guardian. The court may order the juvenile to be sent to live with a relative or in a foster home or group home.

There are certain non-incarceration sentencing options for such offenders as well. These include:

Warnings

Minors involved in less serious crimes and violations may be left with verbal warnings only.

Fines

Often juvenile offenses end up with the imposition of monetary fines paid to the government or the victim as compensation for the crime.

Community service

Another correctional punishment that a juvenile offender may be subjected to is community service. The court may order them to perform a specified number of hours in community service, often on weekends. The objective is to bring positive changes in their attitude and behavior.

Counseling

In some cases, counseling is required as part of the disposition order. The court often imposes this option along with other options like house arrest.

Electronic monitoring

With the advent of technology, the use of electronic monitoring devices is becoming commonplace for young offenders.

A seasoned attorney who specializes in such cases can help you get your child the easiest possible penalty. The idea is to maximize rehabilitation so that they become responsible citizens once they grow up.