Typical Wrongful Death Settlement Amounts

If you had to bury your loved one, you could ask the jury to award you expenses such as a plot at a cemetery, flowers, and funeral supplies because someone else caused that loved one’s death.

If you were injured in an accident, your lawyer might work on getting a settlement from the at-fault party. For example, if you got hit by a car, the attorney would try to get the driver’s insurance company to pay for medical expenses and reimburse your lost wages.

But what about wrongful death lawsuits? Suppose a loved one died because of someone else’s negligence or carelessness. In that case, you might be eligible for compensation for lost income, reasonable funeral expenses, and pain and suffering damages. The settlements awarded can range anywhere from $500 to over $2 million. In total, wrongful death lawsuits average about $1 million in damages.

In the United States, if you kill someone in an accident, you could be sued for damages under a wrongful death claim. These lawsuits are unique because they offer compensation to the victim’s family members. To be awarded damages in a criminal death case, you must prove that the defendant was responsible for your loved one’s death and that the deceased suffered pain before dying. You also must show that the deceased person would have been financially dependent on others.

The amount of money you can expect to recover depends on several factors, including your loved one’s age and profession at the time of death. If you would like to learn more about how wrongful death settlement amounts are calculated, contact experienced wrongful death lawyers today.

Typically, a successful wrongful death claim will award compensation for the following:

1. Medical expenses

If your loved one was injured in an accident, you can file a claim against the responsible party and ask for reimbursement of all medical bills incurred due to treatment. You can also ask for reimbursement of funeral costs and other related expenses such as clothes and life insurance payments if a policy does not cover them.

2. Lost earnings and support

If your loved one provided for their family financially, you can file a claim for all of the money that person was expected to make in the future up until their predicted retirement. For example, if your spouse would have earned $50 thousand per year for the next 40 years, you can ask for a settlement based on those earnings. You can also ask for compensation for income your loved one would have provided by working in the home, like taking care of children or doing housework.

3. Pain and suffering damages

As proof that your loved one suffered, you must be able to show that they experienced physical pain either before or after death and that they suffered emotional distress because of an accident. You can also ask the jury to award you compensation for the pain and suffering your loved one experienced before dying.

4. Funeral costs

If you had to bury your loved one, you could ask the jury to award you expenses such as a plot at a cemetery, flowers, and funeral supplies because someone else caused that loved one’s death.

Of course, if your loved one was killed in an accident that resulted from negligence by a third party or someone under 18 years old who is not responsible for their actions, no insurance company will compensate you for your loss. But if your loved one died because of the negligence of an adult or someone over 18 who was operating an automobile, you may be able to be compensated for your loss.

Wrongful death settlement amounts can vary depending on the evidence, damages, and injuries sustained by the family of a deceased victim.

Regardless, it is essential to note that wrongful death settlement amounts are significant not only to the lifetime earnings of a victim but also to benefit the family of an injured or deceased client. These payments will not only help provide for essential household needs and future education for children but, with proper planning, could lead to sufficient retirement income for survivors.