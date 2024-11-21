U.S. Traffic Deaths are a National Public Health Concern

Vehicle accident fatalities have been at an all-time high since the onset of the COVID pandemic.

There is a serious and persistent public health crisis in the United States—one that’s not being talked about as much as others like global warming, air pollution, the opioid epidemic, or COVID. This lesser discussed, but equally as real and devastating is the alarmingly high number of traffic deaths that occur in the U.S. each year. Despite some recent improvements, the numbers are still far above pre-pandemic levels, painting a grim picture for roadway safety. According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the U.S. has a higher traffic death rate than any other developed nation, a reality that highlights a systemic issue with road safety and regulatory oversight.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy stated that American roadways have become increasingly dangerous over the past several decades. A stark example occurred in early 2023 when a collision between a bus and a truck in New York claimed six lives. The tragedy brought into sharp focus the shortcomings of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), with Homendy criticizing the agency for failing to enforce necessary regulations that could have prevented such incidents.

Although 2024 has witnessed a modest decrease in traffic fatalities thus far, with 18,720 deaths reported in the first half of the year—a 3.2% drop compared to 2023—the figures remain troubling. By comparison, 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted normal traffic patterns, recorded 17,000 fatalities during the same period. This discrepancy highlights the impact of risky driving behaviors that surged during the pandemic, when emptier roads apparently encouraged some drivers to take greater risks, often with deadly consequences.

In 2021, traffic deaths reached a staggering 42,915—the highest annual total since 2005. Among these fatalities, pedestrian and cyclist deaths reached levels not seen in 40 years, signaling a widespread failure to protect vulnerable road users. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has drawn attention to this disparity, noting that the thousands of annual road deaths often receive far less media coverage and public concern than aviation incidents, where fatalities are rare.

Experts suggest that the pandemic caused a shift in driving behaviors in a number of other ways as well. Along with reduced traffic came a perceived lower risk of enforcement, making speeding and other risky behaviors became more common. Now that the world has opened back up and vehicles are returning to the road, these changes have proven difficult to reverse. While fatalities have declined slightly in recent years, the numbers remain far too high, and the issue continues to demand urgent attention from policymakers, safety advocates, and the public.

Safety advocates argue for stronger regulatory measures, better enforcement of existing laws, and infrastructure improvements designed to protect all road users. In particular, they point to successful strategies employed in other developed nations, where comprehensive safety plans have significantly reduced traffic deaths over time. These approaches often include stricter speed limits, enhanced public transportation options, and widespread adoption of technology to prevent crashes.

Beyond regulation, public awareness campaigns and education initiatives play a vital role in addressing this crisis. Encouraging safer driving habits, promoting the use of seat belts, and discouraging impaired driving are all essential to saving lives. At the same time, advances in vehicle safety technology, such as automated brake systems and lane-keeping assistance, offer promising solutions to reduce the likelihood of crashes as well as their severity.

Despite these advancements, the ongoing public health crisis is likely to continue without a concerted effort to reverse troubling behaviors and develop sustainable strategies to reduce the overall number of accidents that occur each year.

