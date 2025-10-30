Underpaid? 5 Red Flags Your Long Island Accident Settlement Isn’t Fair

Do not sign a release or accept a check until you understand the full value of your losses.

If you are hurt in a crash on Long Island, you expect a fair offer to cover bills, lost pay, and pain. Insurance companies write initial offers to protect their profits, not to make you whole. A Long Island personal injury lawyer helps you see whether a proposal truly matches your losses and future needs. Before you accept anything, consider getting help — you can schedule a consultation with Trantolo & Trantolo.

1. The Offer Is Much Lower Than Your Bills

A low number that barely covers a few medical bills should alarm you. Your settlement must cover past care, future treatment, missed pay, and daily suffering. If the insurer ignores future rehab or lost earning potential, they likely undervalue your case. Talk to a Long Island personal injury lawyer to get a damage estimate that includes long-term needs.

2. The Insurer Minimizes Your Injuries

When adjusters call and say you are fine, do not take that at face value. Early medical records may not show full recovery or physical limitations you will face. Doctors who treat you long term can document lasting problems that raise value. If the company labels your claim as minor while your life has changed, that is a strong warning sign.

3. They Pressure You To Sign Quickly

Insurers often push for a fast signature and a release that ends your rights. A quick sign means you give up future claims even if problems appear later. Always read a release and check how it affects future medical care and income claims. If someone rushes you, call a Long Island personal injury lawyer for advice before you agree.

4. The Offer Leaves Out Key Damage Types

A full recovery package includes many pieces, and you should watch for missing items. Look for gaps such as unpaid medical bills, repair or replacement costs, lost tips or bonuses at work, and pain payments for life changes. A poor settlement may omit emotional harm or loss of the enjoyment of a normal life.

Medical costs not yet billed or expected in the future.

Lost wages and decreased earning potential.

Payments for pain, stress, and lifestyle change.

If any of these are absent from the number, the proposal likely undervalues your case. A Long Island personal injury lawyer can list all damages your claim should include.

5. The Company Questions Your Credibility Without Basis

Sometimes insurers attack your honesty to cut value. They may claim you exaggerated symptoms, delayed care on purpose, or did not follow the doctor’s advice. These claims reduce offers even when you acted reasonably. Keep clear records, show timely treatment, and let counsel respond to unfair attacks so your claim stays strong.

New York’s Time Limit For Filing A Claim

New York sets fixed deadlines for injury lawsuits, and you must act before the clock runs out. In most injury cases, you have three years from the crash date to file a civil suit. Missing that window can end your right to sue, even if your case has strong facts. Government claims and special situations follow different rules and may use shorter times. Speak with a Long Island personal injury lawyer early so you keep legal paths open.

How Legal Help Changes The Outcome

An attorney reviews records, estimates future needs, and negotiates with insurers who respect legal pressure. Lawyers collect expert reports, calculate lost earning power, and prepare to file suit if needed. They also protect you from bad releases and make sure you receive written proof of what you accept. Working with counsel often leads to higher net payouts after medical liens and fees.

Take Action Now

Do not sign a release or accept a check until you understand the full value of your losses. If any of the red flags above apply, contact an experienced Long Island personal injury lawyer to review your offer and explain options. Taking steps now preserves your rights and improves the chance you receive fair payment for medical care, lost income, and life changes.