Understanding Maximum Medical Improvement (MMI): Workers’ Rights

You will likely hear the term MMI often if you get injured at work. Maximum Medical Improvement (MMI) refers to a condition in which an injury has been stabilized. Now, the physicians do not expect any further improvement in your health. It is important to remember that MMI is a medical evaluation determined by the physician treating you, not a decision or a ruling. In this article, we will delve deeper into our understanding of MMI and explore your rights.

How Does MMI Affect Compensation Claims?

Once you reach MMI, you’ll have to live with various changes in your work life. Firstly, any temporary disability benefits you receive before this stage will halt. You will then be eligible for permanent partial disability (PPD) benefits. A permanent impairment rating determines these; it’s a percentage reflecting how the injury affects your overall functioning. More often than not, being considered permanently disabled will affect your ability to pursue jobs in the future. You might still get medical treatments to ensure stability, but these will likely be limited and carefully documented.

What Can You Do Legally?

MMI marks the end of active treatment. However, this does not mean that you should give up. Instead, look into specific rights and protections that are available to you, such as:

The Right to Seek A Second Opinion

If you disagree with your MMI determination, you have the right to seek another doctor. This doctor does not have to be independent, but it’s better if they are. An Independent Medical Evaluation (IME) will likely put your mind at ease with an unbiased assessment. Plus, insurance companies may prefer an IME for objectivity.

On the other hand, if your condition worsens after MMI, you can reopen the case. Provide documentation from medical professionals to strengthen your claim. Then, depending on the jurisdiction, you may receive continued benefits or care.

The Right to Fair Compensation

How long does workers’ comp take to make an offer after MMI? Depending on the case, this can be a few weeks to several months. Factors like the severity of the injury and the number of parties involved will determine the time frame. What’s crucial here is the impairment rating you’re assigned. This figure ultimately decides the compensation you will get; assess it thoroughly. Remember that you have the right to fair compensation if you feel the offer is too low, so do not hesitate to appeal the amount and ensure a just settlement.

The Right to Ongoing Benefits

Just because MMI is reached does not mean that your treatments should come to an end. Individuals often require additional sessions to prevent their ailment from worsening. Carefully review your case and discuss the need for further pain management or therapy sessions with your doctor. Consult a legal professional if you want your case to remain open to account for these treatments. This way, you can ensure your workers’ compensation benefits cover the costs of your future medical needs.

The Right to Vocational Rehabilitation

In cases where you cannot return to your job after an injury, you may be eligible for vocational rehabilitation services. These include retraining, job placement assistance, or educational programs. Consequently, you can learn new skills and get work accommodating your limitations. Be sure to look into this, as it can help you gain independence and adjust to your new life.

Endnote

Reaching MMI is a milestone in your work life, but it does not mark an end to it. Know your rights and navigate the process carefully. Read the points mentioned above to ensure your rights are protected and you receive the benefits you are entitled to.