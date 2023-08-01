Understanding the Impact of Mental Health on Productivity and Performance in Your Daily Life

Understanding your mental health — and how to manage it — can be the key to restoring your productivity.

We see stories on social media all the time about people being unable to do their chores around the house due to mental health issues. Although this serves as a productive start for the discussion around mental health, there is still much work to be done.

Numerous studies have examined the connection between mental health and productivity. Although the focus of this discussion is frequently on the workplace, many people suffering from poor mental health find their productivity in their daily lives is shot. Those with conditions such as depression, anxiety, or ADHD may have difficulty doing seemingly normal activities like cleaning the house, folding laundry, or even eating. Without effective depression and anxiety management strategies, these mental health struggles could become debilitating.

Luckily, the increased discussion of these mental health struggles on platforms such as social media has gone a long way in reducing their associated stigma. While people used to feel the need to be quiet about their mental health, social media has given them a platform to share their experiences and connect with others who might be going through similar experiences or have similar emotions. In many ways, this has allowed people to take more comfort in the fact that they are not alone.

Mental health and anxiety management strategies

However, it’s important to understand that most people talking about mental health on social media are not professionals. Although what they are going through may sound similar, and their strategies may have helped them in their own journey, every person is different. What one person finds helpful for their mental health, another may find to be incredibly toxic. Social media videos are not intended to diagnose conditions or provide treatment for them, and those who understand this are most likely to benefit from the messages these platforms have to offer.

Ultimately, there is no replacement when it comes to mental health for the guidance of a professional trained in psychology and behavioral health. These professionals can better understand your unique situation and equip you with the tools and strategies you need to improve your situation.

Some common strategies psychologists might recommend to combat the negative effects of mental health on productivity, until you can get professional help, include:

Taking breaks: Mental health issues can manifest themselves as burnout. When this burnout gets severe, it can interfere with one’s ability to do even the most basic tasks.

Emphasizing sleep: It has long been known that a lack of sleep can cause the onset or worsening of mental health issues, such as depression or anxiety. Getting a full night’s rest can ensure that you “wake up on the right side of the bed,” ready for a productive day.

Setting small objectives: Set small goals, and break larger goals down into smaller milestones. You will be surprised at the fulfillment you can get from checking something off your to-do list, even if it’s something as small as eating lunch or making your bed.

Determining the importance of goals: Is the task you’re struggling to do really important? If not, consider focusing on the things that are more important first to ensure they get done, and go back to less important things when you feel less overwhelmed.

Thankfully, as people become more aware of the effects that negative mental health can have on living their daily lives, they are more likely to seek the help and guidance they need from a trained professional. Understanding your mental health — and how to manage it — can be the key to restoring your productivity.