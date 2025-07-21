Understanding the Texas Seller’s Disclosure Notice: What Houston Home Sellers MUST Reveal

Texas courts have consistently held sellers liable for material omissions or misrepresentations in disclosure notices.

When selling your Houston home, transparency isn’t just good practice—it’s the law. The Texas Seller’s Disclosure Notice serves as a critical legal document that protects both buyers and sellers by ensuring all material facts about a property are disclosed upfront. Understanding what you must reveal can mean the difference between a smooth transaction and costly legal complications down the road.

At Pathways Property Lawyers, our Houston real estate attorneys help homeowners looking to buy and sell homes. When a seller doesn’t disclose issues, we can help you get justice. After all, real estate matters like failure to disclose defects can upend your life – and jeopardize your home.

What is the Texas Seller’s Disclosure Notice?

The Texas Seller’s Disclosure Notice is a comprehensive form required by state law that compels sellers to disclose known material defects and conditions affecting their property. Texas law requires sellers to hand over this disclosure before you even think about signing a purchase contract. This isn’t optional. It’s mandatory for virtually every home sale in Houston and across the state. The whole point is giving you, the buyer, a chance to know what you’re getting into before you’re legally committed to the deal.

The disclosure covers everything from structural issues and environmental hazards to neighborhood nuisances and property history. In Houston’s unique climate and geological conditions, certain disclosures become particularly important due to the area’s susceptibility to flooding, foundation problems, and hurricane damage.

When Must You Provide the Disclosure?

In Texas, sellers must hand over the disclosure notice before you sign on the dotted line. The timing matters – you get to see what’s wrong with the house before you’re locked into buying it. If you first receive the disclosure after you agree to purchase the house, you have a full week to walk away from the deal if you don’t like what you read. Just know that you can give up this seven-day escape hatch if you choose to.

The disclosure requirement applies to most single-family homes, condominiums, and residential properties with one to four units. However, certain transactions are exempt, including foreclosures, estate sales, court-ordered sales, and new construction sold by builders who haven’t previously occupied the property.

Required Property Condition Disclosures

The disclosure notice requires sellers to reveal specific information about their property’s condition across multiple categories. Structural components must be addressed, including any known issues with the foundation, roof, walls, floors, or load-bearing elements. Given Houston’s clay soil conditions, foundation problems are particularly common and must be disclosed if known to the seller.

When it comes to the house – electrical, plumbing, and HVAC – sellers need to spill everything they know. Got an old electrical panel that sparks? A pipe that’s been dripping for months? An air conditioner that sounds like a freight train? They have to tell you. Same goes for anything that’s been amateurly fixed or doesn’t meet today’s building standards.

Water problems are huge in Houston, and sellers know it. Our sticky, humid weather makes moisture issues a real nightmare, so they’re required to come clean about any flooding history, leaks, mold battles, or water damage – even the sneaky stuff. We’re talking everything from Hurricane Harvey flooding to that persistent bathroom leak that keeps coming back. If water has been where it shouldn’t be, you need to know about it before you buy.

Environmental and Safety Hazards

Environmental disclosures form a crucial component of the seller’s notice. Lead-based paint disclosure is federally mandated for homes built before 1978, requiring sellers to provide buyers with specific information about known lead hazards and available records.

Asbestos is tricky because sellers don’t always have to mention it, but they should if they know it’s there, especially in older homes from the 1970s and earlier. Then there’s the other nasty stuff: radon gas seeping up from the ground, old fuel tanks buried in the yard, or soil that’s been contaminated.

Houston sellers also need to warn you about any serious hazardous materials lurking around the property. This means if the house was ever used as a meth lab, had chemical spills, or has any other contamination that could make you sick, they’re legally bound to tell you upfront.

Flood and Insurance Considerations

Houston floods. A lot. That’s why water disclosures are absolutely crucial here. If that house has ever taken on water, whether from a hurricane, a heavy thunderstorm, or even a busted pipe next door, the seller has to tell you. They can’t just say “yeah, it flooded” and leave it at that. You need to know where the water came from, how bad it got, and what they did to fix it.

Insurance claims are another big deal. If the seller filed claims for storm damage, flooding, fire, break-ins, or anything else that required major repairs, you deserve to know. This isn’t just about being nosy, it helps you understand what you might face with your own insurance down the road.

Don’t forget about flood zones either. Houston sits in some seriously flood-prone areas, and sellers need to tell you if you’re buying in a high-risk zone. This matters because flood insurance isn’t cheap, and in some areas, your mortgage company will require it. Better to know upfront than get surprised at closing.

Legal and Boundary Issues

Property boundary disputes, easements, and legal encumbrances require disclosure. Sellers must reveal any known boundary line disputes, shared driveways, utility easements, or other legal issues that could affect the buyer’s use and enjoyment of the property.

Homeowners association information, including fees, restrictions, and any pending assessments or violations, must be disclosed. Many Houston neighborhoods have active Homeowners’ Associations (HOAs) with specific rules and financial obligations that buyers need to understand before purchasing a home.

Any pending legal actions involving the property, including lawsuits, code violations, or administrative proceedings, must be disclosed. This transparency helps buyers understand potential legal complications they might inherit with the property.

Neighborhood and External Factors

Houston sellers must disclose known neighborhood conditions that could affect property values or livability. This includes proximity to airports, industrial facilities, major construction projects, or other factors that might impact noise levels, air quality, or property values.

Previous deaths on the property typically don’t require disclosure unless specifically asked, but sellers should understand their state’s requirements regarding stigmatized properties. Some buyers specifically inquire about property history, and honest disclosure helps avoid future complications.

Consequences of Non-Disclosure

Failing to properly complete the seller’s disclosure notice can result in serious legal and financial consequences. Buyers who discover undisclosed material defects after closing may pursue legal action for damages, potentially including repair costs, property value diminution, and legal fees.

Texas courts have consistently held sellers liable for material omissions or misrepresentations in disclosure notices. The key factor is whether the seller knew or should have known about the undisclosed condition. Claiming ignorance doesn’t provide protection if a reasonable homeowner would have been aware of obvious problems.

Contact Our Houston Real Estate Litigation Lawyers Today

If you’ve discovered significant issues that weren’t properly disclosed before your home purchase, you may be entitled to compensation. Texas law requires sellers to reveal all known material defects, and when they don’t, buyers have legal recourse.

At Pathways Property Lawyers, our Houston legal team is here to help you through a variety of real estate issues. Don’t let the seller’s non-disclosure cost you thousands. Contact us now and let us fight for the compensation you deserve.

Call our real estate law firm at 832-364-6234 or fill out our confidential contact form to learn more about your legal options.