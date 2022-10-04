The Unfortunate Truth About Bad Faith Insurance Denials After a Hurricane

Considering the potential for claim denials and bad faith by insurance companies, homeowners can be proactive and take some precautions before and after a hurricane.

Beaufort, SC – During a busy hurricane season on the Atlantic coast, property owners in South Carolina can experience significant costs related to storm damage. This damage can come from wind, rain, flooding, and other elements related to the weather. When homeowners and others who have property in the state want to get financial assistance to help pay for extensive repairs, they are often left with no choice but to depend on their insurance provider to issue funds that the provider considers sufficient to cover the costs. However, dealing with these insurance companies is usually not easy, and they often make a significant effort to try to pay out as little as possible in a settlement, or deny a claim altogether. When problems with an insurance provider cannot be resolved, it is best to speak with a lawyer who has experience dealing with insurance issues related to hurricane damage.

Bad faith claim denials

Even when people are in a dire situation because of hurricane damage, insurance companies are still looking out for their own financial interests and they make attempts to minimize payouts. In some cases, insurance companies will tell claimants that their legitimate claims have been denied for dubious reasons. This practice is known as denying a claim in bad faith, and even though it is illegal it happens regularly in the insurance industry. If a claimant is dealing with issues such as excessive delays, extremely low settlement offers, reluctance to review damage, or a denial without any explanation, they may want to get legal advice to see if further action is necessary to receive their insurance money.

How to prepare for potential problems with insurance companies

Considering the potential for claim denials and bad faith by insurance companies, homeowners can be proactive and take some precautions before and after a hurricane. This includes retaining copies of all of their policy and insurance documentation, ensuring that their policy is active well in advance of any storm, and keeping an inventory of damage through pictures, documentation, and repair estimates. These items can all be useful during the process of a claim, appeal, or lawsuit against an insurance company.

Legal advice about hurricane damage claims in South Carolina

McDougall Law Firm is a trusted group of attorneys with significant experience related to hurricane damage insurance claims. They are available to provide assistance to anyone who is having issues with their insurance provider.

USAttorneys.com is a service that connects people with the right lawyer to match their needs. Anyone who is searching for an attorney in their state can call 800-672-3103 for assistance.