Unwashed Poppy Seeds Contain Opium, Can Lead to Addiction, Death

Poppy seeds may seem harmless, but they are causing court cases, addiction, and even death.

The presence of opioids in poppy seeds has long been a source of controversy, and while it may seem like an insignificant concern, the issue has actually led to some very dire consequences. Unwashed poppy seeds, in particular, which can be coated in opium during the harvesting process, have led to failed drug tests as well as to cases of overdose, addiction, and even death. Several tragic incidents have brought this issue into the spotlight as of late.

In recent years, individuals have died after drinking tea brewed from unwashed poppy seeds, which can contain dangerously high levels of morphine and other opiates. These seeds, which are typically sold online or through certain health food stores, are often marketed as unprocessed or raw, making them appealing to those seeking natural remedies for anxiety or insomnia. Brewing tea from seeds may seem harmless enough, especially if they can easily be bought, but attempting to manage symptoms in this way can be much more dangerous than seeking psychiatric medication.

Some new mothers have even had their babies taken into protective custody after testing positive for opiates, despite their only exposure being through poppy seed-laden foods such as baked goods to consuming salad with seeds sprinkled on top. This has led to emotionally devastating consequences, with mothers enduring extensive investigations by child protective services, forced drug tests, and damaged relationships with family members.

In one widely reported case, a woman who had eaten a salad with poppy seed dressing tested positive for opiates at the hospital after giving birth. Her baby was taken from her and placed in protective custody, and nearly two weeks passed before she was allowed to bring her child home. While it may seem like a rare, unfortunate event, this isn’t an isolated incident, and situations like these highlight the extreme impact a seemingly innocent food can have on a person’s life.

Unwashed seeds used to make tea present a serious danger as the opiates present when harvesting haven’t yet been scrubbed off through cleaning processes. When consumed in large quantities, these seeds can have devastating results, particularly when ingested with other opioids. Many online sellers have even been accused of using coded language, such as “unwashed” or “raw,” to attract buyers seeking high-opiate seeds, further complicating efforts to regulate the market. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has taken action against sellers, but a concentrated effort to remove these listings has yet to be seen.

In fact, concerns over the safety of poppy seeds have been raised before, but action has been slow. The Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) petitioned the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2021 to limit the opiate content in poppy seeds, citing the potential for misuse and accidental overdose. However, after receiving no response from the agency for over three years, the organization filed a lawsuit against the government agency, pushing for stronger regulations. The lawsuit was put on hold after the FDA promised to respond to the petition by February 2025, but the delay has frustrated many. In the meantime, while advocates, including families of victims, continue to push for change, hoping to prevent further deaths and protect consumers from the dangers of contaminated seeds, individuals continue to suffer the consequences and this issue lives on.

