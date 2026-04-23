US Cracks Down on Overseas Scam Networks

US targets global scam networks stealing billions from Americans.

Federal authorities announced a wide set of actions targeting large scam networks in Southeast Asia that have taken billions of dollars from people in the United States. The effort focused on breaking up networks that run online investment fraud schemes, many of which rely on cryptocurrency and long-term deception to steal money.

Two men from China have been charged in connection with one of these operations. Investigators say both were involved in running a scam compound in Burma where workers were forced to trick victims into sending money. Authorities described the site as a place where trafficked individuals were held against their will and made to carry out fraud under threats of harm. After that location was shut down, the same individuals were said to have moved their operation to Cambodia in an attempt to continue similar activity.

Officials also reported the seizure of a messaging channel used to recruit workers into these compounds. The channel, which had thousands of followers, advertised what appeared to be high-paying jobs. Once people accepted the offers and traveled overseas, many had their documents taken and were forced to participate in scams. Some were instructed to pretend to be bank employees or law enforcement officers while contacting victims in the United States.

In one example described by investigators, victims received phone calls warning that their bank accounts had been used for illegal purchases. The calls were followed by messages from people posing as police or court officials. Over time, victims were pressured into sharing personal information and sending large amounts of money, often believing they were protecting themselves from legal trouble. In reality, the funds were being sent directly to criminal groups.

Authorities also shut down more than 500 websites linked to fake investment platforms. These sites were designed to look real and showed false profits to convince victims to keep sending money. Many people believed they were making successful investments until they tried to withdraw funds and realized the accounts were not real.

Law enforcement agencies have also tracked large amounts of cryptocurrency tied to these scams. More than $700 million has been identified and restricted as part of ongoing efforts to stop money from moving through these networks. Officials said work is continuing to recover funds and return them to victims when possible.

The investigation revealed how widespread and organized these operations have become. Some compounds were described as large facilities with hundreds of workers using scripts and digital tools to target people across the world. Reports from those who escaped or were rescued described harsh conditions, including physical abuse and constant monitoring.

In addition to arrests and seizures, the government has taken other steps to disrupt these networks. Financial penalties have been placed on individuals and businesses connected to scam centers, and rewards have been offered for information that could lead to the recovery of stolen money. Agencies are also working with private companies to identify and stop fraudulent activity happening on digital platforms.

Officials noted that these types of scams have grown quickly in recent years. Reports show that losses have increased each year, reaching billions of dollars. Many cases go unreported, meaning the true total is likely much higher. Some victims have lost life savings, retirement funds, or money set aside for basic needs.

The effort to stop these crimes involves cooperation between law enforcement, financial institutions, and international partners. Investigators continue to examine evidence, track digital transactions, and identify people involved in running or supporting these operations. The case shows how online fraud can cross borders and affect people far from where the schemes are based.

Authorities stressed that the charges filed so far are part of ongoing cases. Those accused have not been found guilty, and legal proceedings will continue in court. Meanwhile, officials are urging the public to stay alert, especially when dealing with unexpected financial offers or online contacts that seem too good to be true.

Sources:

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