USDA Recalls Frozen Meatloaf Meals Over Allergen

USDA recalls frozen meatloaf meals after soy allergen was left off ingredient labels.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a recall involving nearly 5,800 pounds of frozen meatloaf meals sold under the Power Plate Meals brand after officials discovered that soy was not listed on the product label. The missing allergen information led federal food safety officials to issue the recall on June 18, warning consumers in three states to avoid eating the meals if they have them at home. Soy allergies can be dangerous and unlabeled on the product, could be ingested without a consumer’s knowledge.

The recalled product is a frozen meal called “Meatloaf with Garlic Mashed Potatoes.” It comes in a 13.3-ounce vacuum-sealed plastic tray and carries use-by dates ranging from June 25, 2026, through June 10, 2027. According to federal officials, the meals were produced between June 25, 2025, and June 10, 2026, and shipped to distributors in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

The recall, classified as a Class II event, was issued after a state inspector found that soy was missing from the final ingredient label. The classification means there is a low chance of serious health problems, though some consumers could still experience harmful effects if they eat the product. Federal agencies use this category when exposure to a recalled item is unlikely to cause severe illness for most people, but there is still enough concern to remove the food from stores and homes.

At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of illness or allergic reactions connected to the recalled meals. However, food safety officials are asking consumers to check their freezers for the affected products and take action if they find them. Anyone who purchased the meals should throw them in the trash or return them to the store.

Food allergies affect millions of Americans, and labeling mistakes remain one of the most common reasons for recalls across the food industry. Even a small error on packaging can create health concerns for people who depend on ingredient lists to avoid foods that may trigger allergic reactions. Federal agencies regularly inspect food producers and review labeling to catch these mistakes before they lead to larger problems. As the inspection technology advances, it has gotten easier to determine whether products are mislabeled. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said it will continue carrying out recall checks to make sure stores and distributors have been informed and that the products are no longer being sold. These follow-up steps are part of the agency’s normal process whenever a food company removes products from the market.

Consumers who believe they may have experienced an allergic reaction after eating the recalled frozen meatloaf meals are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider. Life-threatening reactions may require a more urgent response or hospitalization. Questions about the recall can also be directed to Power Plate Meals customer service.

Federal officials continue to remind shoppers to pay close attention to food recall notices and ingredient labels, especially when allergies are involved. While no illnesses have been reported so far, authorities say removing mislabeled products quickly is one of the best ways to keep consumers safe and prevent avoidable health problems.

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