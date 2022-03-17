Using AI for the Contract Review Process

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to disrupt all kinds of industries, making our lives easier by taking over repetitive, remedial tasks and freeing people up to focus their time and energy on tasks that require more thoughtful analysis.

How Artificial Intelligence is Impacting Industries

However, AI is not going to be the be-all-end-all of every industry. In fact, some sectors should be particularly cautious about using AI.

For instance, in the legal field, there are a lot of ways that using AI can lead lawyers to do more work. Plus, there are many ethical implications of using AI in the courtroom and during the document review process. When it comes to contract management software, the risks are substantially different, but when using AI for contract analysis, the business stakes are just as high.

Let’s look at the history of AI and consider the ethical implications it poses for legal professionals, especially when it comes to ai contract review software and where the contract data fits into the overall theme.