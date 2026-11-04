Vision Loss Lawsuits Target Popular Weight-Loss Drugs

Patients allege inadequate warnings about a rare condition linked to sudden vision loss.

A growing number of people who experienced serious vision problems after taking popular weight-loss medications are pursuing legal action against the pharmaceutical companies that manufacture them. The lawsuits involve patients diagnosed with a rare condition known as nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (aka, NAION), sometimes described as an “eye stroke.” Those filing claims allege that drug manufacturers failed to adequately warn consumers about the potential risk of permanent vision damage. NAION affects the optic nerve and can cause sudden changes in eyesight, including significant vision loss and, in some cases, blindness. The condition is relatively uncommon and most often affects people older than 50.

The lawsuits name companies responsible for some of the most widely used GLP-1 medications. These drugs include treatments prescribed for diabetes and weight management. One central issue raised in the legal claims is that NAION does not appear on U.S. warning labels for GLP-1 medications, even though the condition has been included in safety information in certain other countries. Novo Nordisk, which manufactures Ozempic and Wegovy, updated European labeling for the medications in June to include information about a possible connection between semaglutide and NAION. The updated warning stated that the condition could occur in up to one in 10,000 patients. Semaglutide is the active ingredient in both medications.

However, research into whether GLP-1 medications actually increase the risk of NAION has produced conflicting findings. Some studies have suggested a possible association between the medications and the eye condition, while other research has found no correlation. The American Academy of Ophthalmology stated earlier this year that available evidence was insufficient to support a broad warning. The organization also noted that a direct cause-and-effect relationship had not been established. That uncertainty is likely to remain central to the legal disputes. The lawsuits involve allegations about inadequate warnings, but the claims themselves do not establish that the medications caused the patients’ vision loss.

The pharmaceutical companies have rejected the allegations and defended their products. Eli Lilly, which produces Mounjaro and Zepbound, said patient safety remains its highest priority. The company stated that it monitors and reports safety information to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and regularly communicates with regulators about potential concerns. Lilly also said it continues to review available information, including data involving eye-related conditions, and encouraged patients experiencing side effects to consult healthcare professionals. Novo Nordisk likewise disputed the lawsuits, describing the personal injury claims as without merit and stating that it intends to defend them.

Public attention surrounding the issue has increased as access to GLP-1 medications expands. In January, a Maryland truck driver filed a claim alleging that an eye stroke left him blind after taking a GLP-1 medication. More recently, a federal initiative known as Medicare Bridge broadened access to certain weight-loss medications for older Americans. Federal officials reported at the end of August that approximately 600,000 seniors had enrolled in the program, which offered the medications for $50 per month.

Medical officials have advised patients taking semaglutide who have not experienced vision symptoms to continue their treatment rather than stopping medication on their own. People considering these medications who are concerned about NAION are encouraged to discuss the potential risks and their individual circumstances with a healthcare professional before starting treatment.

The vision loss lawsuits represent a small portion of the overall population using GLP-1 medications, but they raise questions about how emerging safety information should be communicated. As research continues and the legal claims move forward, patients, physicians, regulators, and manufacturers will be watching for clearer evidence about whether these widely prescribed treatments carry a meaningful risk to vision.

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