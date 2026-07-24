Walmart Dresser Recall Issued Over Tip-Over Safety Risk

Federal recall targets unstable dressers posing dangerous tip-over risks for children.

More than 16,800 fabric dressers sold through Walmart.com have been recalled after federal safety officials found the furniture does not meet required stability rules meant to protect children from dangerous tip-over accidents. The Walmart dresser recall was announced by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which said the dressers can become unstable if they are not attached to a wall. The announcement includes roughly 16,809 EnHomee 9-Drawer Fabric Dressers that were sold online by third-party seller Raybee-Direct in the three-year span between September 2023 and March 2026. The dressers were available in white, brown, gray, and black. Only units ordered before March 30, 2026, are part of the recall.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the dressers do not meet the federal safety rules for clothing storage furniture. These rules were created under the STURDY Act, a federal law passed to reduce the number of injuries and deaths caused by furniture tipping over onto children. Dressers that fail stability testing can fall forward if a child climbs on an open drawer or pulls on the furniture, creating a serious danger inside the home. Although no injuries or accidents connected to these dressers have been reported, federal officials said the products still present an unacceptable risk, and safety alerts are often issued as proactively as possible, before anyone is hurt.

Anyone who owns one of the furniture item involved in the Walmart dresser recall should stop using it right away unless it has already been securely fastened to a wall. The Consumer Product Safety Commission also recommends moving the dresser to a place where children cannot reach it until the recall instructions have been completed. Customers can contact Raybee-Direct to find out whether their dresser is included in the recall. The company will provide directions for disposing of the furniture and receiving a full refund. To complete the refund process, customers must send a photograph showing that the dresser has been thrown away or otherwise destroyed according to the company’s instructions.

The recalled furniture was made in China by Xuzhou Mingquanhe Household Co., Ltd. It was imported by Changsha Yiman Keji Youxian Gongsi, which does business as Raybee-Direct. While the dressers were sold online through Walmart.com, they were offered by an independent seller using the online marketplace rather than directly by Walmart.

Furniture tip-overs have been a long-standing safety concern across the U.S. Young children are especially at risk because they may try to climb dressers or pull open several drawers at once, destabilizing them. This can shift the weight of the furniture forward, causing it to fall. Heavy televisions, lamps, or other items placed on top of dressers can make these accidents even more dangerous. Consumer safety experts recommend anchoring dressers, bookcases, and other tall furniture to a wall whenever possible, even if they have not been recalled. Parents and caregivers are also encouraged to keep toys, remote controls, and other tempting objects off the top of furniture so children are less likely to climb.

Consumers who need more information about the current dresser recall can contact Raybee-Direct through the email address provided in the recall notice available online. Federal safety officials continue to encourage households to respond quickly to furniture recalls involving tip-over hazards, especially since these products can be dangerous even when they appear to be in good condition.

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