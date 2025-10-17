Walmart Recalls AOWOS Dressers Over Tip-Over Risks

Hundreds of AOWOS dressers sold on Walmart.com were recalled for tip-over dangers.

Hundreds of dressers sold through Walmart’s online store have been pulled from the market after officials warned that the furniture could tip over and trap children. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall on October 16, saying the dressers failed to meet safety standards set by the STURDY Act, a federal law meant to stop tip-over accidents in homes. The recall affects roughly 700 dressers made by Hong Lu, doing business as AOWOS. These 12-drawer AOWOS dressers were sold under several model numbers, including 12DRW01, 12DRW02, 12DRW11, 12DRW13, 12DRW19, 12DRW20, and 12DRW27. Each dresser has a metal frame with a wooden top and twelve fabric drawers, along with side pockets and hooks for storage. They come in six colors—black, brown, gray, oak, pink, and white—and weigh about 42 pounds. The dressers were sold online at Walmart.com between September 2023 and August 2025 for around $90. All were manufactured by Shenzhen Shuanglong Home Furnishing Co. Ltd. in China.

The CPSC’s warning explained that the furniture could fall forward if it’s not anchored to a wall, posing a danger to children who might pull on it or try to climb it. The agency said that an unstable dresser can lead to serious injuries or even death if it tips over and traps a child underneath. While no injuries have been reported so far, officials are urging families to take precautions immediately. Anyone with one of the recalled dressers should stop using it right away if it’s not securely fastened to the wall. The CPSC also advised moving the dresser to an area children can’t reach until it can be properly secured or returned.

Furniture tip-overs have long been a major concern for child safety advocates. According to previous CPSC data, hundreds of children have been hurt or killed in similar accidents involving unstable dressers, bookshelves, and televisions. These incidents often happen quickly and quietly, catching caregivers off guard. The STURDY Act, which took effect in 2023, was created to make furniture safer by setting testing standards that account for how a child might interact with a dresser or similar item. To comply, furniture must remain stable when pulled, climbed on, or when drawers are opened and weighted.

The AOWOS recall shows that even new products on the market can fail these tests. While 700 units may seem small compared to the scale of Walmart’s online sales, recalls like this one often serve as a reminder of how easy it is for unsafe furniture to reach homes across the country. Because the affected dressers were sold exclusively online, many customers may not realize they purchased a recalled item unless they check their order history or receive a notice directly from Walmart or AOWOS.

Consumers who believe they own one of the recalled models are being encouraged to contact the seller for a refund or replacement information. Photos of the recalled dressers are available on the CPSC website, along with instructions for confirming the model number printed on the product’s label.

Although no harm has been reported yet, the CPSC emphasized that early action can prevent tragedy. Anchoring a dresser to a wall using the hardware provided—or an approved mounting kit—significantly reduces the risk of it falling. Safety experts also recommend keeping heavier items, like televisions or toys, off the top of tall furniture to lower the center of gravity.

This recall adds to a growing list of household items pulled from store shelves in recent years for similar safety problems. It’s another reminder that simple furniture pieces can become dangerous if stability is overlooked in design or assembly. For families, especially those with small children, taking the time to secure furniture or check recall lists can make all the difference in keeping a home safe.

