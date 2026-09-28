Walmart Recalls Frozen Pasta Over Listeria Risk

Walmart recalls frozen Bettergoods pasta after Listeria contamination was discovered during testing.

Walmart shoppers are being warned about a frozen pasta product that has been recalled because of possible Listeria contamination. Gias Foods, the New York-based company that makes the product, recalled two lots of Bettergoods Authentic Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine after state agriculture officials found the bacteria during routine testing. The recall affects frozen 22-ounce packages of the pasta sold at Walmart stores across the country. The product is packaged in yellow plastic containers and carries the Bettergoods brand name. The UPC number printed on the package is 194346442706.

Two specific lots are included in the recall. One lot is marked L6079C and has a September 19, 2027, expiration date. The other is marked L6080C and has a September 20, 2027, expiration date. Both the lot number and expiration date can be found on the back of the package. The possible contamination was discovered during routine consumer safety testing which identified the presence of the bacteria. The Washington State Department of Agriculture and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services each detected Listeria monocytogenes in samples. Gias Foods announced the recall on September 15 and said shipments of the affected pasta had been stopped while the company works with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to find out how the possible contamination occurred.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled pasta. Even so, Listeria can cause serious illness, especially among older adults, young children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems. Listeria symptoms could include fever, headache, muscle aches, nausea, stomach pain and diarrhea. The infection becomes more serious if it spreads beyond the digestive system and, in severe cases, can be life-threatening.

This particular pasta is frozen and has expiration dates extending into September 2027. Some packages may still be sitting in household freezers. Shoppers who purchased the Bettergoods fettuccine may want to check packages rather than relying on the product’s appearance or purchase date. The lot number and expiration date are the details needed to determine whether a package is part of the recall.

Gias Foods said customers with either recalled lot should return the product to the Walmart store where it was purchased. A full refund is available for affected products. Questions about the recall can be directed to Gias Foods by email or phone.

The recall is another food safety issue involving Walmart’s Bettergoods brand. Earlier in 2026, a lot of Bettergoods Pistachio Nut Butter was recalled after Florida agriculture officials found salmonella contamination during a routine store inspection. That product had been distributed in 19 states, and no illnesses were reported in connection with that recall either. However, consumers are being advised to continue checking to see whether they have this product in their homes as well. The earlier recall also showed that food products can be removed from stores even when no customers have reported becoming sick. Both recalls involve routine testing that found possible health risks before reported illnesses were linked to the products.

The current Bettergoods fettuccine recall applies only to the two listed lots of Authentic Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine. Other Bettergoods products are not included in this specific recall. Walmart shoppers who have the affected pasta can return it for a refund instead of eating the product.

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Walmart Bettergoods pasta recalled over listeria contamination

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