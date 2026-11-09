Washington Judge Orders Albertsons to Pay $900 Million

A major court ruling assigns Albertsons financial responsibility for widespread addiction.

A Washington state judge has ordered Albertsons to pay $900 million over its role in the state’s opioid epidemic, finding that the grocery chain failed to properly monitor prescriptions for addictive painkillers distributed through its pharmacies. The ruling was issued by King County Superior Court Judge Janet Helson following a nine-week trial without a jury. The case was brought by Washington Attorney General Nick Brown in 2022 and centered on allegations that Albertsons allowed suspicious prescriptions to be filled despite warning signs that the medications could be misused or sold illegally. Albertsons operates many of its Washington locations under the Safeway name.

During the proceedings, state attorneys argued that the retailer did not have adequate procedures in place to identify and stop questionable prescription orders. The evidence showed that Albertsons pharmacies continued filling prescriptions from doctors who were later found to have serious problems with their prescribing practices. Some of those doctors were described as operating pill mills, where unusually large quantities of addictive painkillers were prescribed to patients.

Judge Helson found that prescriptions from just five medical providers whose licenses were eventually suspended resulted in the distribution of more than 5.5 million pills through Albertsons pharmacies. She concluded that the company’s failure to properly monitor suspicious orders played a substantial part in the state’s growing addiction problem. The judge also discussed how the opioid epidemic affected communities across Washington. She noted that the problem extended far beyond major cities, reaching smaller towns and rural communities and affecting people from many different backgrounds. The widespread damage included addiction, overdose deaths, and the strain placed on families and local resources.

Washington attorneys had asked the court to order Albertsons to pay $2.2 billion to help address the damage caused by the epidemic, along with additional financial penalties. The final ruling established $800 million for programs intended to reduce the harm and support recovery efforts. Another $100 million was assigned as a penalty against the retailer. The judge also explained that the penalty amount could change if the $800 million payment for recovery and prevention programs is overturned during an appeal.

Albertsons disagreed with the decision and said it was considering an appeal. The company denied that it had acted improperly and defended the work of its pharmacists. Its position was that pharmacists should not be expected to question a doctor’s medical judgment unless there is a strong reason to believe a prescription is not legitimate. The company also stated that it remained committed to supporting customers and communities through responsible pharmacy practices.

Many of the legal claims brought against companies involved in the distribution of these medications have been resolved through nationwide agreements. Those agreements now total approximately $58 billion. Albertsons announced in April that it had agreed to pay $774 million to resolve most of the cases filed against it across the country.

Washington chose not to participate in that agreement, instead continuing its own case in court. Attorney General Nick Brown said the financial award would provide resources for treatment and prevention, even though the decision could not reverse the damage already experienced by individuals and families. The ruling represents one of the largest financial judgments involving a pharmacy chain in connection with the opioid epidemic.

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Albertsons must pay $900 million for fueling opioid epidemic in Washington state, judge rules

Washington judge orders Albertsons to pay $900 million in opioid crisis case

Albertsons must pay $900M for role in WA opioid crisis, judge rules