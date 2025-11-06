Waterloo Doctor Faces New Misconduct Charges

An Iowa doctor faces new misconduct charges after prior sanctions.

An Waterloo, Iowa family doctor is once again facing allegations of misconduct, five years after being disciplined for an earlier incident involving sexual behavior with a patient. Dr. Danny Lewis Jr. of Waterloo has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with unprofessional conduct and sexual harassment. Details about the most recent allegations have not been made public, including where or when the behavior occurred, or whether a patient was involved. The board’s records only show that the case has advanced far enough to set a formal hearing date for April 17, 2026.

This is not the first time the Waterloo doctor has been under scrutiny. In 2020, the board sanctioned him after concluding he had an inappropriate relationship with a female patient while still serving as her physician. According to that case, the relationship began in September 2019 and continued for about two months, during which time Dr. Lewis maintained his role as the patient’s treating doctor. The settlement reached in March 2020 required him to accept a warning, pay a $1,000 civil fine, and complete a professional boundaries training program. His license was placed on probation for up to five years, meaning his practice would be subject to review.

Two years later, in March 2022, the board declared that Dr. Lewis had fulfilled the terms of that agreement. His probation was lifted and his medical license was restored to full standing, without conditions. The return to unrestricted practice was short-lived, however, with new charges now pending that once again question his professional behavior and adherence to state medical standards.

Dr. Lewis is not the only Iowa physician facing disciplinary measures this year. The Iowa Board of Medicine, which oversees professional conduct for all licensed physicians in the state, recently announced sanctions against two other doctors for unrelated issues involving recordkeeping and supervision.

One of them, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Tyson K. Cobb of Bettendorf, was cited for inaccurate medical records after a patient’s file incorrectly listed him as having performed surgery. Dr. Cobb agreed to a settlement that included a warning, a $500 fine, and mandatory training on medical documentation. This was not his first encounter with the board. In 2011, he was charged for disruptive behavior and a serious surgical error in which he operated on the wrong finger of a patient. That earlier case resulted in a $10,000 fine, a formal warning, and counseling following a psychological evaluation.

Another case involved Dr. David Robbins of West Des Moines, medical director of the Coachlight Clinic and Spa. The board found that he failed to provide proper on-site supervision of laser technicians and other non-physician staff who were performing medical aesthetic procedures. Dr. Robbins, who reportedly was unaware of the supervision requirements, was issued a warning and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

The Iowa Board of Medicine routinely investigates complaints ranging from professional misconduct to administrative violations such as incomplete records or failure to meet continuing education requirements. Sanctions can range from fines and warnings to license suspensions or permanent revocations. While most physicians in Iowa comply with regulations and maintain professional boundaries, repeat offenses by a small number of practitioners continue to raise questions about oversight and accountability.

Dr. Lewis’s upcoming hearing will determine whether the new charges rise to the level of professional misconduct under Iowa law. Until then, he remains licensed to practice medicine, though the outcome could once again affect his standing. The board has made no statement about whether any interim restrictions have been placed on his work.

Cases like these highlight the ongoing role of state boards in protecting patients and maintaining trust in the medical profession. Disciplinary records are public and are meant to help ensure that physicians adhere to ethical and professional standards, especially when prior warnings have already been issued. For the Waterloo doctor, the April 2026 hearing will decide whether he can continue practicing medicine without further consequence or face a second round of sanctions tied to his conduct.

