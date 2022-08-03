Website Accessibility & the Law – Everything You Need to Know

Website accessibility is not something meant to just make a business look good in the eyes of the public.

Web accessibility is something all websites should consider – especially larger ones. It ensures that the website is accessible to everyone, and it can also boost your business.

Anyone who uses your platform has the right to a great experience. Besides, it is also what the law requires in some places. Certain countries have laws on website accessibility, so businesses that also have an online presence must meet the standards.

If you want to rebuild your platform and bring it to its best version, keep reading this post. It’ll include important information regarding website accessibility.

Website Accessibility – What Is It?

Website accessibility refers to a web development aspect that involves making sure a platform is accessible to everyone. This means the site must also be accessed easily even by people with disabilities.

Not only that, but it must be easy to access by people no matter their circumstances.

Is Your Website Accessible or Not?

Many new brands do not know how to find out the accessibility of their platforms. However, it’s important to test ADA compliance and ensure the site is accessible for all people.

When testing ADA compliance or overall site accessibility, you must take a look at 4 important principles set by WCAG. These principles are perceivable, operable, understandable, and robust, also known as the POUR principles.

There are many tools that you can use to test the accessibility of the platform and ensure it complies with the POUR principles. Lighthouse and WAVE are only two of the most popular options.

Website Accessibility Laws in Different Countries

When it comes to web accessibility, you must check what the law says in your country.

For example, in the U.S., there is the Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act or ADA, which the Congress enacted. This act is meant to stop discrimination against individuals with disabilities.

In 1973, the Rehabilitation Act was released. It considered disabled people’s needs and once it was enacted, ADA actually started having an effect.

Websites have to be ADA compliant as well. Otherwise, you risk having legal action taken against you.

In September of 2018 in Europe, there were updates made to the E.U. Web Accessibility Directive. All the public sector applications and websites from the member states of the E.U. have to put accessibility standards into action while making sure to maintain them. Otherwise, legal penalties and fines may apply.

The Importance of Web Accessibility

Website accessibility is not something meant to just make a business look good in the eyes of the public. It comes with a lot of benefits both for brands and for the people who access the platforms.

With web accessibility, brands can:

Stay away from legal issues

Boost the rank of the platform on search engines

Make the UX score better by improving the accessibility for users

Growing the audience reach

Final Thoughts

Website accessibility is not only a necessity but also the law in some countries. Ensure you use all the right tools to make your site ADA compliant.