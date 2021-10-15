Wellness in the Workplace: 6 Tips on Staying Hydrated at Work

Drinking plenty of fresh water at the workplace is an absolute must if you want to live a healthy life.

The extreme importance of hydration can never be overstated. Dehydration can sneak up on you without you even realizing it. Sometimes, we may be having a really stressful workday and drinking water would completely slip our minds. If this happens on a regular basis, Houston, we have a problem.

Constant dehydration can cause you to lose your productivity due to lethargy. Your brain starts slowing down and you are not aware of what you are doing. This makes you prone to workplace errors. Apart from that, your kidneys also take a beating, and sometimes the damage is irreversible. In the long run, you will lose the suppleness of your skin as well, and start looking older than your age. However, all of this can be prevented if you were to remain adequately hydrated at work. Let us see how you can go about doing that:

Don’t wait till you are really thirsty

We think our bodies will let us know when we become dehydrated. However, that is not the case because the human body is very bad at letting us know if and when we need to drink water. This means that you can become seriously dehydrated without even knowing that you desperately need a drink. However, that fate can be avoided if you constantly sip water all the time. If you make it a point of drinking water at specific intervals throughout your workday, you will be able to remain hydrated for a much longer period of time.

Flavor your water

If drinking plain tap water is not feasible for you, you can add some lemon or lime to it. You can even add mint leaves to leave your mouth fresh and healthy. Apart from that, there are cucumber slices and zero-calorie no sugar flavors available that can make drinking water an activity you enjoy a lot.

Eat water-rich vegetables and fruits

This is also a great way of getting some quality liquids in your system. Fruits like watermelon, melon, oranges and the like are full of fresh and healthy juices just bursting with flavors and vitamins. The same goes for cucumbers, tomatoes, and other vegetables that hold plenty of water. Another advantage of these fruits and veggies is that they fill you up so you don’t overeat at mealtimes.

Stay inside during peak noontime

Unless your work specifically demands it, it is a good idea to stay indoors when the sun is at its peak. Being out and about during mid-day in mid-summer can cause you to sweat a lot and lose the water in your body. Once you have lost a dangerous amount of water, you may be prone to heatstroke, which if left unchecked and untreated, can prove fatal. If your needs must be outdoors, you should strive to spend as little time as possible working directly under the blazing sun.

Wear clothes that are suitable for the weather conditions in your area

Wearing dark colors during a heatwave is a recipe for disaster. Similarly, wearing any kind of warm clothing when it is hot outside can cause your body to overheat. Once that happens you will start perspiring freely. Only your perspiration won’t dry up and your core body temperature will continue to rise. If your workplace mandates a uniform, then you should strive to ensure that it is of the thinnest most breathable material possible. This way, you will be able to perspire freely and drink water accordingly, to keep yourself hydrated.

Use a world-class water filter

Many people don’t like drinking tap water because it is brackish, foul-smelling, and doesn’t taste nice. This is the part where a world-class filter cones into the picture. You can ask the office administration to use an aqua water filter to filter your water so you drink more water and stay healthy at the same time.

Conclusion

Drinking plenty of fresh water at the workplace is an absolute must if you want to live a healthy life. You can use a good water filter system at your office to make the water more palpable. You can also add flavors to your drinking water to enjoy it more.

