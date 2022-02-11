West Palm Beach Truck Accident Lawyers Fight for Compensation

Keep in mind that if you settle quickly you won’t be able to make a new claim when you discover that you need another surgery or months of rehabilitation.

The number of people killed or hurt in truck accidents in Florida has been rising dramatically over the past decade. In 2019, for instance, the number of truck accident fatalities was up 36% as compared to 2010, while the number of people injured shot up 96%. Behind these statistics there are countless tragedies, people suffering, people losing their livelihood, people who do not know who to turn to.

If you’re one of them, the best thing you can do is contact seasoned West Palm Beach truck accident lawyers who understand what you’re going through and know what you need to do. The problem is that you need to act fast if you want to get the damages you deserve. A lawyer cannot restore you to full health, but they can make sure you get the money to afford the best doctors out there.

Truck accidents often result in very serious injuries. Spine damage or a traumatic brain injury require expensive medical care, and one or more surgeries. When you see the bills you’ll be tempted to get any money the insurance company has to offer. This is exactly the type of mistake insurers expect you to make. They know that desperate people will accept anything.

There are two main reasons why you shouldn’t settle quickly and certainly not before consulting an experienced Florida truck accident lawyer.

You shouldn’t accept any settlement until your lawyers have had a chance to conduct their own investigation into the causes of the accident. The real causes. This can only be achieved if your lawyers get their hands on the police report and the information contained in the electronic device onboard the truck that records data on the speed the vehicle was going at, the number of hard stops and the number of hours the driver had been on the road on the day of the accident and the past week as well. Commercial drivers are not allowed to drive for more than 11 hours in one shift, after which they need to take a 10 hours break to get some rest. If the data indicates the driver had been behind the wheel for 15 hours any skilled lawyer will want to know why. Maybe it was the driver’s fault and he was trying to make up for lost time, but in many cases trucking companies encourage their employees to drive non-stop because they want to make the delivery as soon as possible. If that is the case, you have a good case against the trucking company and the damages you can get are higher than the insurer’s initial offer. Likewise, your truck accident lawyers might get their own experts to examine the technical report on the state of the truck to see whether there was some sort of mechanical failure or a problem with the load. If they discover there was something wrong with the truck or it’s cargo, you can sue the trucking or the shipping company.

On the other hand, you should not agree to any settlement until you know when and if you’ll recover from your injuries. Keep in mind that if you settle quickly you won’t be able to make a new claim when you discover that you need another surgery or months of rehabilitation. And you won’t be able to ask for money if you’re unable to work and provide for your family. Let your lawyer calculate the value of the damages you’re entitled to, they know best.