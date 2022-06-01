What Are Good Reasons to Divorce?

All you really need to do is state that your marriage is broken beyond the point of repair, and you’d like a divorce.

If your marriage is on thin ice, it might seem like there are a million different reasons to call it quits. Identifying one specific reason can be difficult, especially if your marriage is struggling due to a wide range of factors. So what’s the “straw that broke the camel’s back,” so to speak? What kind of reason should you give as you approach the legal process of a divorce in Michigan? Do you even need a legitimate reason to get divorced in Michigan?

These are all good questions, and they’re probably best left answered by a professional, qualified divorce attorney. These experienced lawyers can assess your unique situation during a consultation before recommending the best course of action. After explaining how a divorce works, they can then guide you forward, ensuring this situation is dealt with in the most effective manner possible.

You Don’t Even Need a Reason to Get Divorced in Michigan

While you might feel that it’s necessary to point out a specific reason for the breakdown of your marriage, you don’t actually need to do this in Michigan, which is a pure, no-fault divorce state. This means that blame simply doesn’t factor into the equation (at least when you initially file for divorce). All you really need to do is state that your marriage is broken beyond the point of repair, and you’d like a divorce.

But What If I Want to Blame My Spouse for Destroying Our Marriage?

If this all seems a little too easy, you should remember that you’ll have a chance to accuse your spouse of misconduct during the divorce proceedings. They will still suffer consequences for these actions – it’s just that you don’t need a specific reason to initiate the divorce proceedings.

For example, you might accuse your spouse of adultery, and this could have an impact on property division. You might also accuse your spouse of concealing assets, and this can also negatively affect them in court. If your spouse mistreated the children, this will likely result in you receiving sole custody. You will have many opportunities to bring these accusations to light during the proceedings.

Report Any Illegal Activity Immediately

You don’t need to wait for the divorce to begin before reporting your spouse for crimes. If you are experiencing domestic abuse, sexual abuse, or any other crimes at the hands of your spouse, report them immediately. You can also obtain a restraining order against them, allowing you to live safely and securely with your children as you head towards divorce.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

