What Are Some Examples of Gender-Based Harassment in Ohio?

Gender-based harassment can take many forms in Ohio, but it is never acceptable in the workplace. This misconduct has the potential to make working conditions toxic and unbearable, and it can create needless psychological issues for those who are just trying to earn an honest living. From a more logical standpoint, it can also cause people to quit their jobs, thereby negatively affecting Ohio’s economy. In addition, it can spell doom for companies who are forced to pay out multi-million dollar settlements to victims. It goes without saying that preventing gender-based and sexual harassment is in everyone’s interests. But what does this type of workplace harassment actually look like?

If you feel that you might have been the victim of gender-based harassment at your workplace, it makes sense to reach out to a qualified, experienced attorney in Ohio who specializes in cases involving sexual harassment. These legal professionals can guide you towards a positive outcome in an effective, confident manner. With an attorney by your side, you can pursue justice and a considerable financial settlement for your damages.

The Definition of Gender-Based Harassment is Quite Broad

First of all, it’s worth pointing out that the exact legal definition of gender-based harassment in Ohio is encompasses a wide range of possible behavior. Essentially, your superiors and co-workers are not allowed to treat you differently because of your gender in any way. As soon as they start treating you differently based on your race, your beliefs, your sexual orientation, or your gender, they are violating the Civil Rights Act. It has been established that sexual harassment is a form of gender-based harassment, as harassers are engaging in this type of misconduct specifically because of the gender of the victim.

Let’s use a classic example and say that a female secretary is being sexually harassed by her boss. Now, this constitutes a form of gender-based harassment because (assumedly) the boss would not have harassed her in the same way if she were a male employee. As such, he is treating her differently due to her gender, and he is violating the Civil Rights Act.

What Are Some Specific Examples of Gender-Based Harassment?

Here are some more specific examples of gender-based harassment:

Sexual advances

Soliciting sexual favors in exchange for employment benefits of any kind

Sexual assault

Inappropriate touching

Unwanted touching

Invading personal space

Using derogatory terms that target a specific gender

Making comments about gender-specific physical traits

Sexual jokes

Treating a woman differently because of her pregnancy

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Cleveland area for a qualified, experienced attorney who specializes in sexual harassment lawsuits, there are numerous legal professionals waiting to assist you. Connect with one of these attorneys, and you can explore your legal options during a consultation. Your attorney can then recommend the best course of action and represent you in court if necessary. Reach out today.